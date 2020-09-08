Tuesday’s School of District of Lancaster board meeting began with a nearly hourlong public comment session that mostly featured parents and student-athletes speaking in favor of playing fall sports.

At the end of the session, superintendent Damaris Rau dropped a bombshell that, after an investigation uncovered by school administrators, it learned three McCaskey boys soccer players had recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Rau has temporarily shut down the boys and girls soccer programs for students in grades 7-12.

The bit of news seemed like it might influence the board’s vote later on as to whether to allow the McCaskey fall sports programs to move forward with a season. Discussion on the matter among board members lasted nearly 45 minutes. But ultimately, the board voted 7-2 in favor of playing fall sports.

Board president Edith Gallagher and vice president Mara Creswell McGrann, along with board members Ramon Escudero, Robin Goodson, Luis Morales, David Parry and Lois Strause voted in favor of the measure. Board members Kareena Rios and Salina Almanzar voted against it.

However, it’s worth noting that after the vote Rau had words of warning for fall sports coaches and players: “Other coaches watching this meeting today, please know we will be watching.

“If I walk by and I don’t see people social distancing and not wearing masks, there will be a problem,” Rau said. “I will not think twice about canceling one of the sports if I don’t see people doing the right thing.”

Rau’s comments stemmed from her earlier point about the boys soccer program.

“No parents told our coaches or athletic director that student-athletes had tested positive,” Rau said. “(Tuesday) we learned that two more students on the boys soccer team tested positive. No adult told our staff or team. This is not about us not being transparent. This type of behavior of holding back info that can put others in jeopardy. ... This is unfortunate that this has happened and has put a stain on the School District of Lancaster. ... All ... soccer practices and activities are on hold pending further guidance.”

After the meeting, Rau told LNP|LancasterOnline that she asked the state Department of Health for guidance today, and is awaiting a response. Out of an abundance of caution, the district has shuttered boys and girls practices for at least the remainder of this week.

The board’s vote came three days before the McCaskey football team is set to compete in an away scrimmage at Lebanon on Friday at 4 p.m. It will be the first intrasquad contest of any kind for a McCaskey fall sports team this season.

Speaking with LNP|LancasterOnline immediately after the board’s vote, McCaskey second-year football coach Sam London was in tears.

“I think it’s because I feared what would happen to these kids if we couldn’t do it, if we couldn’t be together,” London said. “If they had to sit and watch schools next door do what they love, lose an opportunity to be recruited, it would hurt. I wouldn’t know how to fix it.”

Now he won’t have to worry about it. Neither will his players.

“I’m very excited,” McCaskey football senior lineman Ethan Lane said. “I feel like we deserve the chance. Now we have it.”