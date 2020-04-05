It’s spring.

Trees are budding. Flowers are pushing their way up from winter’s subterranean slumber.

On softball fields across the Lancaster-Lebanon League you hear the sounds of leathery slap of fielders’ gloves; the ping of solid contact on alloy; players’ chatter; coaches’ instructions.

Except, you do not. All around there is quiet. The fields are empty. The grass untouched by mower’s blade.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the high school softball season in a state of suspended animation, pushing it ever closer to the precipice of cancellation.

Tasked with practicing safe distancing, players and coaches stacked equipment after Governor Wolf announced a 10-day closure of all schools on March 13, one week before the first games of the season were to be played. That order was then extended to April 6, and now indefinitely.

Section One contender Hempfield should’ve hosted defending champion Warwick for the first of two scheduled meetings last week. Instead the teams were staying at home, finding ways to bridge the social gap.

“The team is doing the best it can to stay positive,” Black Knights coach Terry Shreiner shared in an email. “I have been reaching out to them with cardio drills, dry swings and a long list of mental parts of the game for them to read.

“We are also thinking about doing a Google chat so everyone can see each other and help each other through this strange time.”

Over in Lititz, the Warriors have emulated several college programs by producing a video of players ‘playing catch’ with each other, with cameos by several area notables, including Warwick athletic Director Ryan Landis and Manheim Township softball coach Kirk Luther.

Warriors coach Mark Hough called it “a fun way to keep in touch. Hopefully (it) brought smiles to their faces as well as the people who viewed it.

“It’s tough to say how kids are coping,” he said. “Overall the kids have been doing well. We communicate via GroupMe and try to send positive messages.

“It’s been especially tough at Warwick with the auto accident back in 2018 and the tragedy of two suicides. I think for a number of our players there was a strong desire to play in memory of those kids this spring. But they’re a strong resilient group of young women I’m proud to be around.”

Back in Landisville, Shreiner added, “We were looking forward to the season with a talented group of players. It is extremely frustrating because they put in a lot of hard work in the off-season to get ready. We felt we would have been solid and in the hunt.”