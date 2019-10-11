The Lancaster-Lebanon League is guaranteed a finalist at the District Three Girls Tennis Singles Championships on Saturday.
That’s because No. 2 seed Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor and third-seeded Avery Palandjian of Manheim Township each won twice in Friday’s Class 3A action at Hershey Racquet Club.
In Class 2A, second-seeded Riley Smith of Lancaster Catholic also reached the semifinals.
Rabatin, who got by Palandjian 7-5, 2-6, 6-0 to win the L-L Class 3A title on Tuesday, won with relative ease against two of Palandjian’s teammates. Rabatin downed Scotty Reynolds 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and Kayla Kurtz 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Palandjian had an even easier road, losing just three games in her two matches.
Rabatin and Palandjian meet at 1 Saturday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club. The winner advances to the finals and will take on either Caroline Corcoran of Hershey or Sarah Guistwite of Carlisle.
Corcoran upended No. 1 seed Alex Pancu of Conrad Weiser 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the quarterfinals, after topping Jacquelyn McBride of Conestoga Valley 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.
Guistwite won her matches 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-3.
Smith, the three-time L-L Class 2A champion, lost just two games in her two sets. She’ll meet No. 3 seed Evelyn Whiteside of Eastern York in Saturday’s semifinals, also at 1 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club. The winner of that match takes on the winner of No. 1 seed Ava Lewis of East Pennsboro and fourth-seeded Rebekah Schnatz of Berks Catholic.
The only other L-L player to win a match Friday was Lancaster Country Day’s Cassidy Gleiberman, the L-L Class 2A runner-up, who won 6-0, 6-0 before falling 6-3, 6-2 to Schnatz in the quarterfinals.