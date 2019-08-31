ELIZABETHTOWN Bears (4A)
Head coach: Jenna Griest (2nd season)
2018 regular season: 10-2 L-L (Section Two runner-up), 12-4 overall
2018 postseason: Lost to Manheim Township in L-L quarters; lost to Dallastown in district opener
Movin' on: RS Rebecca Epps, DS Katie Kimbark, MH Grace Murray, setter Julia Rathsam (1st team All-Section, 3rd-team All-District; PSU-Berks), DS Elizabeth Vuxta (Wilson College)
Key returners: Sr. setter Hayden Calaman (2nd team All-Section), Sr. OH McKenna Dare, Sr. MH Krimson Dougherty, Sr. DS/LIB Ashley Nyesmith, Soph. OH Sydney Stewart (2nd team All-Section)
Notable newcomers: Jr. RS Olivia Hauck, Soph. MH Kallee Locker, Soph. OH/DS Autumn Nyesmith
Outlook: A year ago, strong defense and a workman-like setter in Rathsam (2,000-plus career assists) gave Elizabethtown a chance to retool along the front line. Stewart went on to earn All-Section honors; Locker asserted herself quite nicely following an October call-up to the varsity squad.
Now, with renewed hitting depth as well as an experienced setter and libero, the Bears should be running on all cylinders from the get-go. Said Griest, "With a great core of seniors and a solid group of underclassmen, we're looking to once again be in contention for the Section Two title."
EPHRATA Mountaineers (4A)
Head coach: Mike Elliott (5th season)
2018 regular season: 5-7 L-L, 8-8 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: 2nd team All-Section setter Caroline Weber
Key returners: Sr. libero Maddy Eby (1st team All-Section), Sr. MH Hannah Plowmaker, Sr. OH/DS Deshae Potteiger, Jr. OH Kendall Wales
Notable newcomers: Jr. MH Madeline Groff, Jr. DS Emily Regitz, Soph. setter Grace Farlow, Soph. setter Madison Saylor, Fr. OH Taylor Haupt, Fr. DS Erin Eby
Outlook: Elliott expects his returning core to shoulder the load this season with a handful of underclassmen filling out the on-court rotation. Farlow and Saylor are tasked with replacing Weber, a three-year standout and member of the 1,500 assist club.
Meanwhile, Maddy Eby breezed to the Mounts' single-season record for digs a year ago and is likely to reach 1,500 career digs in 2019. Said Elliott, "We should be able to accomplish growth and have a successful season."
GARDEN SPOT Spartans (3A)
Head coaches: Lauren DiPiano (1st season)
2018 regular season: 12-0 L-L (Section Two champ), 14-2 overall
2018 postseason: Defeated Lancaster Catholic in L-L quarters, defeated Manheim Township in L-L semis, lost to Hempfield in L-L finals; defeated Susquehannock in district opener, defeated Berks Catholic in district quarters, lost to Palmyra in district semis, lost to Dover in state qualifier
Movin' on: DS Alanna Billy, DS Ashley Good, RS Mandi Rider, setter Sarah Shirk (2nd team All-Section, 1st team All-District, PVCA All-State), MH Kristin Sims, OH Shawna Zeiset (Section Two MVP, 1st-team All-District, PVCA All-State)
Key returners: Sr. RS Hallie Butler, Sr. RS Kendra Halpin, Sr. libero Kelly Martin (2nd team All-Section, 2nd team All-District), Sr. setter Marjory Martin, Sr. OH Olivia Usner (2nd team All-Section, 3rd team All-District), Jr. MH Logan Martin
Notable newcomers: Jr. setter Abby O'Neill
Outlook: DiPiano played at Garden Spot from 2008-2011, earning all-state honors as a junior and senior. She takes over for Lei Williams and Mark Leaman, who filled in last season for longtime coach Denny Werner. Look for the Spartan tradition to continue in 2019, with returning all-stars Usner and Martin rallying behind new setter Abby O'Neill and a deep and talented front row.
LAMPETER-STRASBURG Pioneers (3A)
Head coach: Zach Smith (3rd season)
2018 regular season: 8-4 L-L (Section Two 3rd place), 9-7 overall
2018 postseason: Lost to Lancaster Mennonite in L-L quarters; lost to Dover in district opener
Movin' on: 1st team All-Section MH Betsy Brenneman, 1st team All-Section MH Haley Hoover, OH Marissa Petersheim, setter/DS Sarah Stoltzfus (Bloomsburg), OH Alexa Troiano
Key returners: Sr. DS/libero Sofia Campbell, Sr. RS Abbie Powell, Sr. RS Kyra Hersh, Sr. MH Lilly Hoke (2nd team All-Section), Jr. OH Camryn Byler, Soph. DS/MH Leah Denlinger, Soph. RS/OH Miranda Lapp, Soph. DS/OH Anya Myers
Notable newcomers: Soph. MH Alexis Moran, Soph. setter Hannah Williams, Fr. OH/MH Jenna Hoover, Fr. setter Emily Mullin
Outlook: L-S graduated a pair of stud middles in Brenneman and Haley Hoover, but Hersh and Hoke will cause plenty of headaches for opposing defenses. The depth of this team stems from its underclassmen — keep an eye on freshman Jenna Hoover as well as new setters Williams and Mullin — but as the roster grows in size and experience, so too will its proverbial ceiling.
LEBANON Cedars (4A)
Head coach: Jeffrey Albright (10th season)
2018 regular season: 1-11 L-L, 2-15 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: OH Madilyn Clark, setter Aurianis Lassalle Rivera
Key returners: Sr. libero Ninoshka Rivera Matos, Sr. OH Vanesa Rivera, Sr. OH/MH Olivia Sforza, Jr. setter Sophia Blouch, Jr. OH/MH Debora Gomez, Jr. MH Eve Rohena
Notable newcomers: Sr. OPP Peyton Arnold Paine, Sr. MH Alexandra Parr, Jr. OH Victoria Bross
Outlook: Winners of last season's Official Sportsmanship Award, the Cedars are due for their fair share of results with a wealth of returning upperclassmen filling out the roster. Albright aims for this year's squad to compete inside the section, emphasizing "multiple attackers and tenacious defense from the whole team."
MANHEIM CENTRAL Barons (3A)
Head coach: Jason Moyer (1st season)
2018 regular season: 5-7 L-L, 8-9 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: 1st team All-Section OH Rebecca Keppley, 2nd team All-Section OPP Abby Nolt, libero Ciara Stoner
Key returners: Sr. MH Tori Henderson, Sr. OH Elena Kready, Soph. OH Emma Moyer, Soph. setter Grace Stoltzfus
Notable newcomers: Sr. OH Kalie Zimmerman, Jr. OH Monica Bauman, Fr. MH Maddie Knier
Outlook: Manheim Central found itself in the thick of the playoff chase a year ago before coming up short versus Lampeter-Strasburg in the season's penultimate match. Still, a versatile returning cast has Moyer feeling confident about his team's potential. "We have moved some players to different positions from last season to take advantage of our strengths," Moyer said via email, "and we are hopeful this will enable us to be more competitive in the league."
SOLANCO Golden Mules (3A)
Head coach: Meghan Cross (4th season)
2018 regular season: 1-11 L-L, 6-16 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: MH Georgia Ewing, DS/libero Brianna Langley, 2nd team All-Section OH Kara McClune
Key returners: Sr. OH Nathaly Molinarez, Sr. DS Alondra Quinonez, Jr. MB Emma Canale, Jr. DS/libero Maggie Perry, Soph. setter Madi Davis, Soph. MH Jada Dow
Notable newcomers: Jr. setter Nicole Bowman, Jr. OPP Natalie Diamond, Jr. OPP Jadan Forren, Soph. OH Cheyanne Cutler, Soph. MH Anya Fisher, Soph. setter Kate Unger
Outlook: Last season was a step forward in Quarryville following a winless campaign in 2017. While depth is starting to pay dividends at the junior varsity level, look for a capable returning cast to keep the varsity program nudging in the right direction.