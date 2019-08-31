COCALICO Eagles (3A)
Head coach: Jere Kimmich (20th season)
2018 regular season: 8-4 L-L, 8-7 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: 1st team All-Section OH Nyla Gensemer, 2nd team All-Section libero Hannah Schnader, 2nd team All-Section OH Adalyn Steiner
Key returners: Sr. OH Erin Bock, Sr. MH Claire Eberly, Sr. OH Shadely Marrero, Jr. setter Naleah Sauder
Notable newcomers: None provided
Outlook: Last year's Eagles missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013, falling to Lancaster Catholic in the penultimate match of the season. While recent graduation losses may set Cocalico back a step, Bock, Eberly and Marrero are quite the frontline trio. With the offense running through Sauder's more than capable fingertips, the Eagles will surely factor in the Section Three race once again.
COLUMBIA Crimson Tide (2A)
Head coach: Troy Engle (1st season)
2018 regular season: 0-12 L-L, 1-18 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: Megan Braas, Onyx Rodriguez, Desiree Torres
Key returners: Sr. setter Melina Mowrer, Sr. Amanda Torres, Jr. Liz Cruz
Notable newcomers: Soph. Morgan Bigler, Fr. Mercyangelis Gonzalez
Outlook: "Our goal is to come together as a close-knit team and minimize our mistakes," Engle wrote in an email. "We will be competitive in every match and continue to improve."
ELCO Raiders (3A)
Head coach: Paul Dissinger (14th season)
2018 regular season: 4-8 L-L, 6-11 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: 1st team All-Section setter Maddie Stone, MH Amanda Krall
Key returners: Sr. OH Olivia Balsbaugh, Sr. OH Sonia Fladd, Sr. libero Jade Mattocks (2nd team All-Section), Sr. MH Devon Rosengrant, Jr. setter Kaylisa Montijo, Jr. MH Allie Nolt
Notable newcomers: Sr. OH Gabby Luna (2nd team All-Section in 2017), Fr. setter Taylor Stone, Fr. MH Brooke Auker
Outlook: Elco will miss Maddie Stone's natural grace at setter - not to mention her 1,508 career assists, a Raider record - but Dissinger notes that Luna, back after a one-year stay in Puerto Rico, will join an already veteran rotation with 3-plus years of experience. Dissinger sees his team contending for a postseason berth out of Section Three, adding, "We lack height but expect to make up for it with defense and serving."
LANCASTER CATHOLIC Crusaders (3A)
Head coach: Julie Hoin (2nd season)
2018 regular season: 8-4 L-L (Section Three runner-up), 11-6 overall
2018 postseason: Lost to Garden Spot in L-L quarters; lost to York Suburban in district opener
Movin' on: 1st team All-Section libero Jenna Danielson, MH Lauren Lennon, RS Emily MacKinnon, MH MacKenzie Moody
Key returners: Sr. setter/DS/libero Lauren Hagen, Jr. OH Bella DeCarlo (2nd team All-Section), Jr. OH Isabel Hoin (1st team All-Section), Jr. RS Julie Nahm, Jr. OH Sophia Wentz, Soph. OH/setter Audrey D'Amico
Notable newcomers: Sr. DS Maggie Gelgot (transfer from Lititz Christian), Soph. setter Ella Deck (transfer from Hempfield), Fr. OH/MH Marina Brazzo, Fr. MH Julie Fisher
Outlook: Four seasons into its existence, and the Crusader program remains on a meteoric rise. As if Hagen, DeCarlo, Hoin and Wentz weren't already a formidable core, this season's crop of newcomers, keyed by Hempfield transfer Ella Deck, gives second-year head coach Julie Hoin a lion's share of depth to help push Lancaster Catholic over the top.
"Adding some new talent to this squad is really exciting for us," Hoin said. "The kids bond very well. They like to work together, they all work very hard, they're all extremely competitive and goal-oriented, so for us, every practice counts."
LANCASTER MENNONITE Blazers (2A)
Head coach: George Avram (1st season)
2018 regular season: 12-0 L-L (Section Three champ), 13-1 overall
2018 postseason: defeated Penn Manor in L-L quarters, lost to Hempfield in L-L semis; defeated Bermudian Springs in district quarters, lost to Delone Catholic in district semis
Movin' on: MH Chloe King (1st team All-Section, 1st team All-District, PVCA All-State; Lancaster Bible College), OH Bryanna Miller (Section Three MVP, 1st team All-District, three-time PVCA All-State; Elizabethtown College), Sr. OPP Avonlea Stringer
Key returners: Sr. OH Emily Alderman, Sr. MH Eden Ali, Sr. DS/S Mia Deibert (2nd team All-Section, 2nd team All-District), Jr. OPP Ella Brubaker, Jr. OH Sheyenne King, Jr. setter Natalie Willig
Notable newcomers: Fr. MH Daniella Stringer
Outlook: Despite the graduations of King and Miller, the Blazers return a capable array of hitters along the net, with three-year starter Willig and all-district honoree Deibert running the show offensively, defensively, and at the service line.
"After losing several key players from last year's team, and bringing in a new head coach for the third consecutive season, the team is excited for new opportunities," Avram wrote in an email. "We are looking to continue building a culture of hard work and togetherness at LMH."
NORTHERN LEBANON Vikings (3A)
Head coach: Hannah Brown (4th season)
2018 regular season: 3-9 L-L, 6-10 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: 1st team All-Section MH Raeann Lessing, MH Megan Diangelis (transferred to Bishop McDevitt)
Key returners: Sr. setter Brianna Hossler (2nd team All-Section), Sr. OH Kathryn Sweinhart, Jr. OH Amelia Tinder, Jr. MH Okiiani Mengel
Notable newcomers: Soph. OPP/libero Rachel Swank
Outlook: Hossler is poised to reach 1,000 assists early in the season, and Sweinhart and Tinder were key contributors a year ago. Brown notes the team will lean on its defense, saying "we lost our two big middle hitters from last season, but we have the players and the talent to fill their shoes."
OCTORARA Braves (3A)
Head coach: John Regener (12th season)
2018 regular season: 7-5 L-L, 16-6 overall
2018 postseason: Lost to Berks Catholic in district opener
Movin' on: 1st team All-Section OPP Claire Croft, OH/MH Sarah Lazor (Cazenovia College)
Key returners: Sr. DS Abby Bare, Sr. libero Carly Rainelli, Jr. OH Lydia Davis (2nd team All-Section), Jr. setter Elyse Wood
Notable newcomers: Jr. setter Brooke Gillenwater, Jr. MH Rhiannon Nauroth, Soph. MH Laci Colligan, Soph. OH/MH Seneca McCaw, Soph. OH Stephanie Pepe, Soph. OH Olivia Rosa
Outlook: Croft, in particular, was a dynamic force at the net and at the service line last season. While Regener notes that she and Lazor will be missed, a deep core of newcomers appear ready to contribute in the Braves second season since joining the L-L. "The team has come together nicely so far in the preseason," Regener wrote in an email. "I expect to do well in league play."