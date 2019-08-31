CEDAR CREST Falcons (4A)
Head coach: Roger Brock (1st season)
2018 regular season: 6-6 L-L, 8-8 overall
2018 postseason: Lost to Exeter Twp. in district opener
Movin' on: MH McKenna Holland, OH De'Asia Holloman, MH Maddy Weidle, 1st team all-section setter Brooklyn Varner (Alvernia), OH Hannah Woelfling
Key returners: Sr. OH/MH Brooke Boyd, Jr. MH Nyla Buie, Jr. DS Kourtney Rhoads
Notable newcomers: Fr. OH/MH Sophia Rosenberg
Outlook: Despite some significant losses due to graduation - including, most notably, Woelfling and Varner - Brock likes what he sees from the current squad. Expected to fill the void are Maria Gross at setter; Jaylynn Davis, Paige Peiffer, Boyd and Buie on the attack; and Anna Lyter, Alyssa Riley and Rhoads on defense.
"We are changing the climate of not settling to play okay," Brock wrote in an email. "The team dynamics this year seems to be better than years past according to team members, and I look for them to better their record of 8-8."
CONESTOGA VALLEY Buckskins (4A)
Head coach: Dewey Barlow (4th season)
2018 regular season: 2-10 L-L, 3-13 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: None
Key returners: Sr. OH Savannah Byers (2nd team All-Section), Sr. OH CeCe Leininger (2nd-team All-Section in 2017), Sr. MH Lexi McEvoy, Sr. setter Charlize Miller
Notable newcomers: Soph. libero Jenna Sweitzer
Outlook: Barlow has penciled Byers, Leininger, McEvoy and Miller into his starting lineup in each of the last three seasons, but the gains have been hampered by injuries and a ferocious section one slate. "I feel like our program is turning the corner after rebuilding the past couple years," Barlow said. "This will be the first year that our senior class will have played together as a complete unit. If we can serve and receive, we definitely have the firepower to compete."
HEMPFIELD Black Knights (4A)
Head coach: Andrew Olree (6th season)
2018 regular season: 12-0 L-L (Section One champ), 14-0 overall
2018 postseason: Defeated Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Mennonite and Garden Spot en route to the program's 17th L-L League championship; defeated Cedar Cliff and Lower Dauphin before losing to Cumberland Valley in district semis; defeated South Western in PIAA seeding game; lost to Bishop Shanahan in PIAA opener
Movin' on: DS Mallory Wonders
Key returners: Sr. OH Megan Criste (1st team All-Section, 2nd team All-District), Sr. OH/RS Claire Flood (1st team All-Section, 1st team All-District, PVCA All-State), Sr. MH Jailene Lugo (Section One MVP, 1st team All-District, PVCA All-State), Sr. MH/RS Rachel Sipling, Sr. MH Kylie Ulrich (1st team All-Section, 1st team All-District, two-time PVCA All-State; Gettysburg commit), Jr. setter Emma Bitner, Jr. OH Ashley Weaver (2nd team All-District), Soph. libero Allie Cummings (2nd team All-Section)
Notable newcomers: There are, as Olree puts it, "a bunch of juniors on the team this year to provide some solid depth."
Outlook: Hempfield returns its entire top eight from last season's rotation, which didn't drop as much as a single set in section play. Bitner, Weaver and Cummings all made impressive contributions during their first year on varsity, and their comfort level should only be higher heading into this season.
Olree writes that "Hempfield is working to improve on last year's hard work with the core group returning for their senior year." Playing in a different tournament every weekend in September, it's clear the Knights are prepping for another extended campaign.
J.P. MCCASKEY Red Tornado (4A)
Head coach: Jeffrey Kindrew (16th season)
2018 regular season: 0-12 L-L, 1-16 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: Isamarie Arroyo, Sheilannie Batista, Taylor Newman
Key returners: Donaja Christmas, Abby Brandt, Athena Colón, Galy DiGuilo
Notable newcomers: Sarah Crowley, Alexis Garcia
Outlook: Year after year, a handful of energetic newcomers join the ranks at McCaskey, eager to contribute alongside a ready group of returners. "Trying to be competitive in a very tough section" is Kindrew's goal.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP Blue Streaks (4A)
Head coach: Emily Buckwalter (2nd season)
2018 regular season: 9-3 L-L (Section One runner-up), 9-6 overall
2018 postseason: Defeated Elizabethtown in L-L quarters, lost to Garden Spot in L-L semis; lost to Cumberland Valley in district opener
Movin' on: 2nd team All-Section OH Lucy Svetec (Penn - lacrosse), 2nd team All-Section OH Alice Thorsen (Lebanon Valley)
Key returners: Sr. setter Katie Bushong (1st team All-Section), Sr. MH Trinity Tull, Soph. OH/MH Faith McGowan
Notable newcomers: Soph. Sarah Journey, Fr. Maddie Boyer
Outlook: Township has ready depth at libero and all around the court. Tull and McGowan, meanwhile, are proven weapons, and Bushong is as dynamic as they come from the setter position. Time will tell if the Streaks have closed the gap with the league's upper crust, but they'll certainly provide some leavening of their own.
"This year's team is a great blend of returning experience and new talent," Buckwalter wrote in an email. "The girls are all competitive and hard-working. I see them developing a lot throughout the season."
PENN MANOR Comets (4A)
Head coach: Tim Joyce (7th season)
2018 regular season: 8-4 L-L (Section One 3rd place), 9-7 overall
2018 postseason: Lost to Lancaster Mennonite in L-L quarters; lost to Central York in district opener
Movin' on: OPP Nikki Krahulik, 2nd team All-Section MH Elizabeth Kubicar (Mercyhurst Northeast), 1st team All-Section OH Shayna Warfel (Bloomsburg), DS Kendra Weiss
Key returners: Sr. DS/libero Maddie Henry, Jr. MH Lexi Sangrey, Jr. setter Jordan Schucker (2nd team All-Section)
Notable newcomers: Jr. MH Alyssa Heagy
Outlook: Warfel and Kubicar powered Penn Manor's offense a year ago, with Schucker's versatility paying big dividends down the stretch. Look for increased production from Sangrey and Heagy as the Comets build upon last year's success.
"We have a big group of athletes who are quickly developing their volleyball experience," Joyce said via email. "We are looking to use a packed tournament schedule early in the season to build towards a competitive second half."
WARWICK Warriors (4A)
Head coach: Jeff Dietrich (1st season)
2018 regular season: 5-7 L-L, 5-9 overall
2018 postseason: DNQ
Movin' on: 2nd team All-Section MH/OPP Rachall Adams, MH Jackie Barilar (Salve Regina University), OH/DS Allison Blankenmyer, DS/libero Bella Peters, DS Marissa Treibley, 2nd team All-Section libero Ashley Glouner (transferred to Florida)
Key returners: Sr. OH Lauren Lefever, Sr. MH Megan Zook, Jr. setter Shannon Morrisey, Jr. RS/OH/MH Libby Smith, Soph. setter Allison Forsythe
Notable newcomers: Jr. MH Elise Balmer, Jr. DS Emily Skidmore, Soph. DS/libero Colleen Miller
Outlook: Previously a coach at Elizabethtown, Dietrich returns to the local volleyball scene after 12 years as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. He inherits a young core that took some early lumps a year ago following five banner seasons under then head coach, Brad Glouner.
With a year of experience under their wings, look for the Warriors to play with greater confidence in 2019. Writes Dietrich, "I believe we are a group of players that will come together and surprise a few teams with our defense."