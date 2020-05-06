The landscape of Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three football as a whole is about to get a major facelift.

L-L League Secondary Association members on Wednesday voted to approve the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association’s application to have 13 schools join the L-L League as associate members, creating a 37-team mega football conference.

“We’ve created a super league,” L-L League Board of Control president Bill Giovino, Lebanon’s principal, said after Wednesday’s vote, which came via a video-conference session.

The league will still be referred to as the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The vote was 19 for, five against and one abstention — enough for the two-thirds requirement — and the 13 Berks gridiron teams will join the 24 L-L League teams for at least the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons. This includes junior high programs and junior varsity teams.

Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Octorara and Penn Manor voted no; Lancaster Mennonite, which doesn't field a football team, abstained.

Governor Mifflin, Exeter, Conrad Weiser, Reading, Twin Valley, Daniel Boone and Muhlenberg from Berks Section One, and Wyomissing, Berks Catholic, Fleetwood, Hamburg, Schuylkill Valley and Kutztown from Berks Section Two are coming aboard as associate members in 2022.

Reading is the only Class 6A program in the lot. The PIAA bases its football classifications on total male student enrollment at a given high school. Class 6A is the largest of the six classes.

“I thought the vote was going to be a little closer,” L-L League executive director Ron Kennedy said. “I was surprised there were 19 yes votes. I’ve never really had a good read on how many people would be in favor of this. But I think this speaks volumes about what the people want.”

Of the 26 L-L League programs, 25 cast votes Wednesday; Lebanon Catholic, which is closing at the end of the school year, was not present at the meeting and didn't vote. Other than Lebanon Catholic, the only other L-L League schools that do not sponsor football are Lancaster Mennonite and Lancaster Country Day.

And a friendly reminder here that L-L football is already set for big changes this fall, when the league goes to a four-section format for the first time, with teams slated to play four nonleague games and a crossover game, and just five head-to-head section games.

“We want to do what’s best for our schools and for our kids,” Kennedy said. “We’re not some kind of secret society, and it’s not like we’re against letting anybody in. We’re just trying to do what’s best for our schools, and we examined this, and what we thought was best for our league, and this was a good match.”

L-L League football chairperson Tommy Long said the next step is sending out proposals for section alignment. The Board of Control nor the Secondary Association discussed section alignment on Wednesday.

Long's first proposal will be for a five-section, classification-based league, with Sections One, Two and Three playing four nonleague games, and Sections Four and Five playing three nonleague games.

Unlike the current L-L League schedule cycle, there will be no more crossover games.

“Now the real work starts,” Long said. “And we’re really pushing for classification-based sections because that’s what our coaches have been asking for. Five sections will be our starting point, and everyone will have a window of time to request moving up a section. And then we can start making schedules.”

Long said he hopes to have section alignment wrapped up later in the summer.

“Berks has been very receptive to everything, knowing that we both just wanted the best for all of the kids involved,” Long said. “This provides us with the opportunity to build some sections and some schedules with good, competitive football, with the knowing of where all of the programs are.

“I’m excited because I think it’s going to be great for the kids in the L-L League and for the kids in Berks. I understand why some schools voted no. I completely get it. But when I look at the big picture, I really think this will be a benefit for our whole league — both leagues.”

The L-L League/Berks merger will lead to the second 37-team league in District Three; the Tri-Valley League is merging with the Mid-Penn Conference this coming season for a 37-team league.

Wilson, another Berks County program, has been in L-L League football as an associate member since 1975. Reading, from 1987-2009, Muhlenberg, from 1975-80, and Governor Mifflin, from 1975-2003, previously played football in the L-L League as associate members.

“This will really enhance both leagues,” Kennedy said. “And I think it will generate a lot of interest. It’s certainly something different, so you can’t accuse Berks or the L-L of not going out on a limb and trying something different. It’s a little bit outside the box, but it will certainly enhance both leagues, and it was a good fit for our league.”

