First, the score: Not that it mattered, because it didn't count in the standings, but Manheim Central rallied past Manheim Township 17-15 in the varsity portion of the action on Friday night, in a much-anticipated Lancaster-Lebanon League football scrimmage in Neffsville.

And yes, the whole thing looked and felt weird, with no fans in the stands because of COVID-19 protocols. Township's cheerleaders were in the house, but there were no bands, no student cheering sections, and all of the players, coaches, and game personnel remained socially distant throughout, as the teams played a pair of 20-minute quarters.

Again, not that it mattered because it didn't count, but the Blue Streaks had a 15-0 lead before the Barons scored 17 unanswered points in a game where both teams were breaking in a bushel of new starters.

Township, fresh off an 11-win season and its third Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One championship in a row, must replace 21 total starters. Central, which captured its fifth Section Two title in a row last fall, must replace 20 total starters.

Township skipper Mark Evans, Central coach Dave Hahn and their respective coordinators kept a close eye on position battles across the board.

They saw some good things, like:

* Township QB Evan Clark was comfortable in the pocket, using his quick feet on waggle and boot plays to throw a pair of touchdown passes: The first to Cade Clancy on a well-designed screen play, the second to all-star blue-chipper Anthony Ivey, a 49-yarder when Ivey, showing off his wheels, beat the safety over the top and was wide open for a bombs-away pitch and catch.

* Central RB Larry Marley, who is stepping in for the program’s all-time leading rusher, Tyler Flick, jibed with the Barons’ new-look O-line and broke off a couple of nice runs. Marley’s TD jaunt late in the scrimmage gave Central the lead for good.

* It looks like Township and Central will both be solid in the special teams department. Streaks’ punter/kicker Matt O’Gorman showed off a big leg, and the Barons’ dynamic duo of Logan Shull and Nate Reed were both dynamite. Shull drilled a 27-yard field goal to get Central on the board after Township grabbed a 15-0 lead, and Reed had some long punts, and drilled touchbacks on all of his kickoffs.

* Township’s defensive front put plenty of pressure on Central QB Judd Novak. When Novak had time, he was able to click with his receivers, including a long TD strike to Owen Sensenig. But the Streaks’ D front, particularly the defensive ends, flashed a good speed game and were in the backfield often. Novak is succeeding 8,000-yard passer Evan Simon.

* Township opens up Friday at home against La Salle College out of District 12, while Central gets started Friday with a road tester at Cedar Crest — before the Streaks and Barons open defense of their respective section championships on Sept. 25 in this truncated season.

Penn Manor at Elco: The Raiders are looking for a third straight District Three playoff berth, and are a smart-money choice to win L-L Section Four.

The Comets went 3-7 last year, 1-5 in powerful L-L Section One.

They played a tight, physical, evenly-matched scrimmage in Myerstown Saturday, and both sides came out feeling good about it.

“We’ve been doing tackling drills, blocking drills for so long now,’’ Penn Manor coach John Brubaker said, as his guys sat in the grass, socially distanced, and enjoyed some Chick Fil-A. “Obviously, getting some live action was great.’’

“Phenomenal,’’ was how Elco coach Bob Miller described it. “The first thing is, it’s so great to finally be out there. Everybody who scrimmaged today or last night will tell you that.’’

Elco is built around senior Braden Bohannon, who lined up at his customary quarterback and safety Saturday, but also at running back, punter, punt returner, holder and even wide receiver.

Other Raiders got a chance to shine Saturday, including freshman Jake Williams, brother of veteran RB/LB Luke, who had a 22-yard sprint for Elco’s only TD.

Penn Manor also got fireworks from underclassmen. The scrimmage’s last two play were a 30-yard pass connection from QB Luke Braas to Deshawn Stanley, followed by Braas hitting Noah Bolin on an out-route in the end zone.

Both Stanley and Bolin are sophomores.

Elco opens the season Friday at Ephrata, Penn Manor with a tough one, Warwick, in Millersville.

