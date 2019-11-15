Elizabeth Erb played on the inaugural Hempfield girls lacrosse team in 2001. Back then, she still had her maiden name, Hockley. She had the opportunity to continue playing at Millersville University, but turned it down to instead join the Black Knights’ coaching staff, and soon became head coach in 2006. She went on to become the all-time winningest lacrosse coach in Lancaster-Lebanon League history.

Along the way, her last name changed when she got married, she landed a teaching job at Hempfield’s Farmdale Elementary School and she and her husband had a little boy just three years ago.

“I’ve grown up with this team as much as this team has grown up with me,” Erb said by phone Thursday night. “It’s been there with me for all the big moments of my life.”

It’s why Erb had a hard time getting through Thursday’s phone call, taking brief moments to compose herself while fighting through tears before she could explain why she is stepping down as the Black Knights’ skipper after 14 highly-successful seasons.

“It’s harder because it is something...it’s been a part of my world for a long, long time,” Erb said. “It’s a big part of my world that’s going to be gone.”

Erb informed Hempfield players of the decision Thursday, the same day Lancaster Country Day School athletic director Zac Kraft sent an email to LNP advertising that LCD is now in search of a new boys lacrosse coach, as Zach Lombardo stepped down from that post after four seasons that culminated last spring in the most successful season in program history. More on that in a bit.

Erb: Erb ultimately decided to step away in order to properly devote time to her family, including her 3-year-old son, Oliver.

“It’s been harder each year as he’s gotten older,” Erb said. “The littler he was the less it hurt him because he didn’t really know I was gone. Now, when I’m gone for a couple hours, he’s like, ‘Where’s mommy at? Mommy at ‘crosse? Oh, mommy at ‘crosse.’ I didn’t want him to ever wonder why I would choose that over him.”

Erb tallied a career record of 190-98 in 14 seasons as the Hempfield coach, steering the Knights to four appearances in the L-L tournament title game, 11-straight appearances in the District Three tournament since its inception in 2009, and three appearances in the PIAA tournament.

Hempfield reached the district championship game in 2015 and state quarterfinals in 2009 and 2010. Last spring, the Knights were the L-L regular season and tournament runner-up and reached the District 3-3A semis before falling by a goal to Wilson in the District 3-3A third-place game that decided the final spot in the PIAA Class 3A tournament, finishing 17-5 overall.

“As I think about this, a lot of it is the far-reaching web and impact I’ve had on players over the years,” Erb said when asked about her top memories during her tenure. “I love the game. I love the sport. I’m competitive, I’m as competitive as the next person, maybe more. But I love that I got to know so many girls over the course of these years. I’ve got to watch them go off and do great things in college. To be able to get to own a couple years of their life when they played for me and then look at what they’ve done and accomplished means a lot.”

Erb also had the luxury to experience firsthand the growth of the sport in the area. As a player, she helped the Black Knights capture the first two Lancaster Area Girls Lacrosse Association crowns in 2001 and 2002. The L-L League adopted girls lacrosse in 2005, and the PIAA adopted the sport in 2009, with so many schools across the state adding lacrosse that the PIAA went to two classifications in 2017.

“It’s crazy to think where we’ve come from in this amount of time,” Erb said. “We started out with club teams and pickup games on Saturdays and moved into that formal league. Look at us now, being competitive and putting teams into the state playoffs and competing against higher-caliber teams and then sending players onto the next level to play for four years. It’s exciting to think how far we’ve come and I’m grateful I got be a part of it.”

Lombardo: The Cougars enjoyed a historic season last spring under Lombardo, a York County native and West York alum who compiled a 51-29 career record in four seasons as the LCD boss.

The Cougars in 2019 made the program’s first appearance in the league tournament, came back from down seven goals to win its District 3-2A semifinal matchup and reach the district title game for the first time, then go on to make its first appearance in the PIAA Class 2A tournament and win its opening-round state playoff game.

Other openings: The departures of Erb and Lombardo now put the number of L-L lacrosse coaching vacancies up to four. Although, Conestoga Valley athletic director Dina Henry said the new Buckskins’ girls coach is expected to be approved at next week’s school board meeting, and Penn Manor athletic director Stephen Kramer said the school is close to approving its next girls coach.