The Lancaster-Lebanon League on Thursday released the master head-to-head football section schedules for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when the Berks County teams merge to form a 37-team power conference.

The league will be divided into five sections; the Section 4 and Section 5 teams will play a 7-game league schedule, while the other three sections will play a 6-game schedule, with a “bye” week from section play factored in.

You can find the schedules here.

In 2022, section games will be contested Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. And in 2023, section games will be contested Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Section 1 teams: Reading, McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest.

Section 2 teams: Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Exeter, Muhlenberg, Warwick, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central.

Section 3 teams: Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Solanco, Twin Valley, Daniel Boone, Fleetwood, Garden Spot.

Section 4 teams: Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Conrad Weiser, Elco, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing.

Section 5 teams: Kutztown, Northern Lebanon, Hamburg, Schuylkill Valley, Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Columbia.

