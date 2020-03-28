Leah Graybill had a “major impact” in her first year with Shippensburg’s women’s indoor track and field team.

That might be an understatement.

The Warwick grad’s list of accomplishments is quite lengthy. And they culminated in her being named PSAC Freshman of the Year.

“I can’t say enough good things about Leah,” Shippensburg coach Dave Osenitsch said. “She is driven, dedicated and team-oriented. She is a pillar of our program and we will build around her and her unique talents.”

The sprinter broke school records in the 60- and 200-meter dashes. She claimed fourth at the PSAC Championships in a highly competitive 60 field. She was third in the 200, which made her an NCAA Division II provisional national qualifier, and anchored the 4x400 relay team that was also third, earning those runners All-PSAC honors.

“What’s most exciting about Leah is that this is just the beginning of her college running career,” Osenitsch said. “I believe she will do great things in her time here with us at Ship. We are very fortunate to have her.”

The top three finishers in each event at the PSAC Championships are recognized as all-conference performers.

Among others earning all-conference honors were three Millersville athletes: junior Aliyah Striver (Conestoga Valley), who won the shot put and weight throw, freshman De’Asia Holloman (Cedar Crest), who was second in the 60 hurdles, and senior Madison Martin, who was second in the weight throw.

West Chester’s Sydnie Smith (Lampeter-Strasburg), a sophomore who was a member of the Rams’ distance medley relay team that placed third in 12:38.15, was also all-conference.

Brooke Breinich (Manheim Central)

Amber High (Lancaster Mennonite)

The former Lancaster-Lebanon League players contributed to the Messiah women’s basketball team, which went 25-4 this season.

Breinich played in all 29 games, with four starts, and was fifth on the team in scoring at 4.7 points per game, playing 19.8 minutes per game. She was 47 for 128 from the field and 17 for 21 (81%) from the foul line. She averaged 3.3 rebounds per game and had 18 steals, 16 assists and 13 blocks.

High played in 19 games and had 32 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and seven blocks for the Falcons, who were 15-1 in the MAC Commonwealth, beat Albright 78-69 in the MAC title game. They advanced to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16, after a pair of wins, and were scheduled to play Smith College March 13 prior to the tournament being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Josiah Gehr (Cocalico)

The sophomore was second on the Messiah wrestling team in wins, matches competed and team points this season.

Gehr wrestled in 37 matches and had a 30-9 record, totaling 148 points. He recorded 67 takedowns, 22 reversals, 62 nearfalls, 17 escapes and five falls.

Gehr reached the 133-pound semifinals of the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Feb. 29 at Grantham. He lost 12-10 in sudden victory, and was unable to wrestle after that, finishing sixth. He got to the semifinals after recording a technical fall in 3:34 and an 18-3 major decision.

Gehr earned a 22-15 decision to help Messiah, ranked No. 17 in the country, defeat No. 6 The College of New Jersey 21-18 Feb. 15 at Grantham.

Benjamin Viau (Manheim Township)

The George Mason track team junior placed second in the weight throw at the Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships Feb. 29 at Kingston, Rhode Island.

Viau had a school-record toss of 19.73 meters.

He earlier broke his school record when he had a toss of 19.27 meters at the Harvard Crimson Elite Invite on Jan. 31 at Boston. That earned him Atlantic 10 Field Performer of the Week honors.

He won the weight throw at George Mason’s Patriot Games on Jan. 25 at Fairfax, Virginia, with a mark of 18.76.

Reagan Hess (Annville-Cleona)

The Slippery Rock junior sprinter/jumper was selected to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s All-Atlantic Region indoor track and field team earlier this month.

Hess was named for her long jump of 5.78 meters, which was fourth-best in the region. It was her third All-Region selection in the long jump. She also made the team in the 60-meter dash in 2018.

She helped the Rock win the PSAC indoor title March 1 at Edinboro, placing fourth in the long jump (5.57 meters) and seventh in the 60 (7.81).

West Chester men’s indoor track and field

Five Lancaster-Lebanon League grads were contributors for the team this season.

Freshman Will Rivers (Manheim Central) received United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors for his performance in the long and triple jumps.

Rivers placed fourth in the long jump at the PSAC Championships Feb. 29-March 1 at Edinboro with a leap of 22-9. He won the long and triple jumps at the Golden Bear Invitational Jan. 10 at Kutztown. He had marks of 7.05 meters in the long jump and 14.53 in the triple. He also won the triple jump at the Bison Open Jan. 31 at Lewisburg with a mark of 47-0.25.

Freshman David Kramer (Penn Manor) finished fifth in the mile in 4:37.17 at the PSAC Championships and took second in the 800 and mile run at the Golden Bear Invitational. He finished in 2:08.29 in the 800 and 4:54.39 in the mile. He anchored the distance medley relay team that was third in 16:05.10 at the Bison Open.

Freshman Chad Mowbray (Penn Manor) was part of the 4x400 relay team that won in 3:26.98 at the PSAC Championships and was sixth in the 400 (50.12). He was third in the 400 with a time of 53.34 at the Golden Bear Invitational.

Sophomore Geraldo Medina (McCaskey) was 10th in the weight throw at the PSAC Championships with a mark of 52-5.5. He placed seventh in the weight throw (50-0.75) at the East Stroudsburg Quad on Feb. 7.

Sophomore Harper Dodd (Conestoga Valley) was third in the mile at the Golden Bear Invitational with a time of 5:05.65.

Sarah Castronova (Conestoga Valley)

The freshman sprinter was part of the Bloomsburg distance medley relay team that earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors earlier this month.

The team had a school-record time of 12:23.89 at the Bison Open and Multi on Jan. 31.

Castronova also was part of the 4x400 relay team that took eighth with a season-best time of 4:03.93 at the PSAC Championships March 1 at Edinboro. She set her career-best with a time of 26.59 in the 200 prelims.

Castronova was third in the 200 (27.58) at the Orange and Maroon Classic and Multi on Jan. 17-18 at Selinsgrove and in the 500 (1:20.31) Jan. 25 at the Gulden Invitational at Lewisburg, and fourth in the 60 (8.13) Feb. 21 at the Bucknell Tune Up.

Mark Njenga (Ephrata)

The senior jumper at St. Francis (Pa.) finished third in the triple jump at the Keydet Invitational indoor track and field meet Jan. 17-18 at Lexington, Virginia.

Njenga had a jump of 47-7, which was third all-time at St. Francis.

He also posted two top-12 finishes at the NEC Championships on Feb. 21-22 at Staten Island, New York. Njenga took eighth in the triple jump (14.07 meters) and was 12th in the long jump (6.67).

He placed 16th in the triple jump (13.84) at the IC4A Championships March 9 at Boston.

Also for St. Francis, junior Colton Sunderland (Manheim Central) ran leadoff on the 4x400 relay team that placed second in 2:41.04 at the Susquehanna University Challenge Feb. 1 at Selinsgrove.

And Ian Lauver (Manheim Central), also a junior, ran his personal-best of 9:07.01 in the 3,000 at the Keydet Invitational.