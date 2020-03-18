Tidbits and nuggets as we close out the old notebook before putting the 2019-20 wrestling season to bed.

Read enough about Will Betancourt?

Didn’t think so.

As you may recall, with his fall at Garden Spot in January, Betancourt surpassed Jordan Enck’s 131 victories to become the Barons’ career wins leader.

His state championship victory closed out Betancourt’s career with 147 wins, good for 14th on the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s all-time list.

Solanco standout Thomas Haines and Lancaster Catholic’s Joe Lobeck share the top spot with 174 wins.

Betancourt’s .919 winning percentage sits fifth overall, and knocks Northern Lebanon’s Jim Collins from the L-L’s top 10 (minimum of 100 wins). Again, Haines owns the top percentage at .972, followed by Ephrata’s Jason Frable (.944, accomplished over just three years); and the Warwick duo of Antonio Giorgio (.936) and Jeff Martin (.922).

Rounding out the top 10 are Elizabethtown’s Tom Miller (.915), Garden Spot’s Nick Cook (.911) and Jeff Witwer (.910) and Columbia’s Ryan Stephenson (.902).

Century mark

If one was in attendance at Hershey’s Giant Center for the state championships, it may have seemed every 20 minutes it was announced a wrestler had posted his 100th win.

A wrestler winning 100 matches has become as common as opening a faucet and getting water. Around press row, that joke is 150 wins is the new 100.

Despite the PIAA’s continuing attempts to rein in the number of matches, if you are wrestling for a program that regularly competes at tournaments like the Beast of the East, PowerAde, Escape the Rock or in the PIAA Team Championships, you’re going to total wins like a pinball wizard.

Which isn’t to denigrate winning 100 times. For the rest of the wrestling world — i.e. the L-L — winning 100 matches continues to be a big deal. When the season began, 14 L-L wrestlers were in position to join the 196 who had achieved that milestone

For a variety of reasons, more often than not injuries, only six did. Matt Inman (117) became Annville-Cleona’s 12th 100-match winner.

With 110, Ephrata’s Kayde Althouse became the Mountaineers’ eighth.

Garden Spot’s Josh Groff (110) was lucky No. 13 for the Spartans.

Nick Baker (103) is the 11th for Penn Manor.

With 102 wins, William Small became just the second for Donegal.

Ian Edwards posted 101 wins to become Hempfield’s 11th. Cedar Crest’s T.J. Moore finished with 98 wins — over just three seasons — quite the accomplishment for someone who only started wrestling as a sophomore.

Going into the 2020-21 season, 15 wrestlers have a shot at 100, led by Garden Spot’s Dustin Swanson with 94 wins.