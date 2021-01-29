The journey from here, wherever it leads, gets exponentially harder for the Hempfield wrestling team.

That reality was driven home Thursday night in Landisville as the Black Knights ran their league record to 4-0 and 10-0 overall with a 39-20 L-L Section One victory over Manheim Township.

Sweeping the final five bouts to rally from a 20-12 deficit, the Knights turned back a determined Blue Streaks team that came in with the idea of wrestling to win matches.

“We talked, the last couple days, about, ‘Don’t be afraid to lose.’ You can’t win if you’re afraid to lose,” said coach John Clark, whose Streaks dropped to 2-3 in the section, 4-6 overall.

“We went after every one of their kids,” Clark continued. “We made some mistakes that cost us, but that may be the best overall match we’ve wrestled.”

Which is a testament to how good Hempfield is.

“They’re a tough team to wrestle,” Knights coach Shane Mack said of Township. “They had the opportunity to score a lot of points fast. We knew we were a little bit more solid, top to bottom, but they have some kids who can flat out wrestle.”

The Knights won six of the 11 contested bouts, scoring falls in three and picking up a pair of forfeit wins.

Reagan Lefevre, Dylan Bard and Caleb Mussmon all improved to 10-0 on the season.

In one of the best bouts of the night, Lefevre bumped to 152 to face Kevin Olivarria. Olivarria fought out of a pair of Lefevre bar-and-wrist combinations and knotted the match with 13 seconds left on a sweet single leg. But Lefevre broke free nanoseconds before the final buzzer to deal Olivarria his first loss of the season, 7-6.

With sprawl-and-spin takedowns in the second and third period at 285 Mussmon turned aside the upset bid of Michael O’Hara, 5-2. Bard’s fall at 160 clinched the victory.

Township’s Cade Clancy’s decision at 189 got the night off to a good start, but Gordie Hoover cradled Tyrese Washington to break up a 1-0 match, in a victory Clark considered pivotal.

“The 215 really swung it,” Clark said. “I had us winning that match.”

On the turn from 285 to 106, the meet entered Township’s engine room, with Kaedyn Williams and Kamdyn Williams scoring major decisions at 106 and 113 respectively and Josh Hillard getting a tech fall at 120. Kaedyn Williams and Hillard improved to 10-0, Kamdyn Williams to 6-0.

The rally was interrupted by the Knights’ Braden Edwards, who used a second-period takedown and two back points to fuel a 9-6 win over Braden Schuyler at 126.

Aliazar Alicea’s major decision at 132 made it 20-12 Township, but the key for Hempfield during the Streaks’ run was stanching the bleeding in those losses, shaving a possible five more bonus points across the three bouts.

“We had guys who were outmatched and hung in the fight,” Mack said. “That was sort of our strategy. Prevent the bonus where they’re strong and get the bonus where we felt we had the upper hand. It was just a great team effort.”