The Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling season began in earnest Wednesday evening with a full slate of matches across the three sections that comprise the league.
if one thing is apparent, it's a numbers game. If you have numbers, you're game. If not?
In Section One, the numbers favor defending champion Conestoga Valley, looking to break a cycle of odd-year championships.
The Buckskins face a stiff challenge from a Hempfield program that has been building up from the youth level for just this moment. Warwick, looking to re-establish its relevance in the championship conversation, will be there, as well as perennial contender Penn Manor.
Below is a capsule look at each team in Section One. Teams are listed alphabetically, not in order of predicted finish.
COCALICO
COACH — Teddy Wolf, 2nd year
LAST YEAR — 3-6 Section One, 5-9 overall
KEY LOSSES — Ben Sola, Wyatt Gehman, Alex May, Seamus Finnegan, Trevor Hale
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Grant Swann (injured in 2019, 29-13 in 2018), Jr. Ben Bearinger (16-14, District qualifier), Jr. Andrew Okken (8-5), So. Todd Fritz (15-12), So. Jacob Humphrey (9-21), So. Toby Haldeman (5-21).
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — Sr. Brock Gingrich (2-2 in 2018) returns to the mats after a year away, Fr. Aiden Swann (17-3 JH), Fr. Jonathan Rathman (19-4 JH), Fr. Turk Baum (17-4 JH).
OUTLOOK — In a section where a full lineup is coin-of-the-realm, the Eagles will nest behind the leaders.
CONESTOGA VALLEY
COACH — Trent Turner, 23rd year
LAST YEAR — 7-0 section champion, 17-4
KEY LOSSES — Josh MacNamara, Andrew Dariychuk, Austin Rider, Rafael Rodriguez, Eddie Lopez, Isiah Gantt, Yodhe Desta
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Cameron Kistler (28-14), Sr. Taylor Sheaffer (27-17), Sr. Leo Marente (16-13), Jr. Conrad Dillman (20-17), So. Trenton Ruble (22-15), So. Keaton Fischer (26-14).
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — So. Jonathan Lopez (19-0 JH, E-town champion), So. Mukhammed Karayev (18-2 JH), So. Josue Marente (17-3 JH)
OUTLOOK — The Buckskins are well positioned to defend their section title.
HEMPFIELD
COACH — Shane Mack, 1st year (5th overall in L-L)
LAST YEAR — 4-2, 14-6
KEY LOSSES — Chase Mathias, Zac Bicevskis, Luke Dreyer
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Ian Edwards (34-9), Sr. Joel Dionne (25-18), Sr. Caleb Shultz (3-7), Sr. Conner Shultz (4-4), Jr. Russell Hanes (16-8), Jr. Giovanni Luciano (28-15), Jr. Gordon Hoover (13-21), So. Clay Gainer (16-20), So. Reagan Lefevre (31-10), So. Dylan Bard (23-17).
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — So. Michael Karpathios, Fr. Braden Edwards (21-7 JH), Fr. Gavin Doyle (5-0 JH, E-town champion), Fr. Kamron Fickes (24-3 JH, E-town champion), Fr. Grant Hoover (22-2 JH, E-town champion), Fr. Caleb Mussmon (23-5 JH), Fr. LoShyne Stewart (23-3 JH).
OUTLOOK — This is the breakout season the Black Knights have been building for.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP
COACH — John Clark, 3rd year
LAST YEAR — 0-6, 7-17
KEY LOSSES — David Over
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Micah Sams (28-7), Sr. Charlie Leidig (15-16), Sr. Sam Crist (8-20), Sr. Vishal Win (4-20), Jr. Alex Emerich (7-24), Jr. Hank Farrell (10-18), Jr. Cade Clancy (28-11), Jr. Will Jones (5-9) Jr. Malcom Schuyler (28-20 career), So. Michael O’Hara (3-4).
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — So. Jeremiah Lugo (7-1 JH, E-town champ), So. Josh Hilliard (20-2 JH), So. Ali Alicea (19-4 JH).
OUTLOOK — To move up in the standings, the Blue Streaks must utilize strengths on hand to paper over lineup voids.
McCASKEY
COACH — Isaias Rodriguez, 6th year
LAST YEAR — 1-5, 2-10
KEY LOSSES — Gilbert Valentin, Jr. Thyago Alvarez (16-15) did not come out.
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Jose Tirado (23-12), Sr. Jordan Holland (3-4), Sr. Kyler Rodriguez (13-16), Jr. Andrew Vogelbacher (26-9), Jr. Justin Pacheco,(17-14), Jr. Luis Sanchez. (1-1), So. Timathy Frederick (7-21), So. Jonathan Frederick (6-7), So. D’metrius Santos (13-16).
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — So. Mahleek Allen (14-8 JH), So. Michael Rodriguez (6-4 JH), Fr. Jose Garcia (26-0 JH, E-town champion),
OUTLOOK — In the mix with Cocalico and Township to breathe the sweet air of the first division.
PENN MANOR
COACH — Brandon Vernalli, 2nd year
LAST YEAR — 6-1, 14-4
KEY LOSSES — TJ Keener, Chad Mowbray, Marquis Sweigart, Caleb Banzoff, Jacob Hollinger, Cole Shenk, Greg Zanowiak
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Owen Rohrer (25-15), Sr. Nick Baker (25-5), Sr. Kole Marley (21-15), Sr. Trevor Grassel (22-10), Jr. Colt Barley (38-10), Jr. Tanner Stefanick, (23-12), Jr. Dylan Coleman (32-14), So. Anthony Glessner (11-8), So. Tyler Grassel (10-4).
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — So. Leo Medvedkin (13-8 JH), So. Dylan Wenger (10-9 JH), Fr. Teagan Rogers (13-9 JH).
OUTLOOK — The Comets are a strong challenger to CV and Hempfield. Is there enough firepower to overcome the void at 195-220-285?
SOLANCO
COACH — Tony Mendez, 2nd year
LAST YEAR — 3-3, 10-4
KEY LOSSES — Chase Charles
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Nick Yannutz (24-12), Sr. Joey Vandergriff (23-12), Sr. Nate Neuhauser (21-14), Jr. Dominic Flatt (33-9), Jr. Jackson Houghton (23-11), Jr. Connor Charles (5-12), Jr. Ronnie Fulton (23-18), So. Robert Castgna (12-13).
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — So. Weston Bare (22-4 JH), So. Wade Adams (13-8 JH), So. Shawn Willever (10-1 JH), Fr. Jared Fulton (28-5 JH).
OUTLOOK — On a night-by-night basis, holes in the lineup will hamper an otherwise strong effort by the Golden Mules.
WARWICK
COACH — Ned Bushong, 16th year
LAST YEAR — 3-4, 12-12
KEY LOSSES — Mateo Chacon, Shaun Stafford, Charles Lumene, Roland McClune, Marshall Adams
KEY RETURNING WRESTLERS — Sr. Hayden Shreiner (15-11), Sr. David Hnasko (33-13), Sr. Preston Johnson (14-19), Sr. Sebastian Oliveras (17-14), Sr. Kyle Baker (9-6), Sr. Hayden Benner (23-10), Sr. Logan Bortner (13-19), Sr. DeVonte Hess (12-14)
NOTABLE NEWCOMERS — Sr. David Wooley, So. Owen Heffner (16-4 JH), So. Blake Minnich (18-3 JH), So. Reese VanScoten (13-5 JH), So. David Wooley (18-2 JH, E-town champ), So. Zach Zimmerman (1-10 JH).
OUTLOOK — With all but one weight covered, the Warriors could be a surprise contender.