Hempfield recorded victories in 12 of 13 bouts — including a pin, technical fall and major decision — to rout Warwick 60-3 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One wrestling match Thursday in Lititz.

With the win, the Black Knights remain undefeated (2-0 L-L League, 4-0 overall).

The Warriors, who fell to 0-3 in their L-L matches, were forced to forfeit six bouts due to illness.

Box score -- Hempfield 60, Warwick 3