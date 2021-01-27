It was throwback Tuesday at Garden Spot. With construction in the “new” gym and surrounding area close to wrapping up, but not yet complete, the Spartans have been holding athletic contests in the ’60s-era “old” gym.

There many a Gene Hale coached wrestling team held court over the years, and it was there Tuesday where the defending L-L Section Two champion Spartans (4-0, league, 4-0 overall) met the challenge of a young and upstart Elizabethtown, 53-15.

The Spartans were relentless in their attack, no more so than junior Garrett Gehr who scored a technical fall over previously undefeated Aiden Robinson (51), 17-2 in 4:37, to run his record to 7-0. Never taking his foot off the gas, Gehr took an 8-2 lead after a period, increased it to 12-2 after two and closed out with a takedown — his fourth of the match — to a cradle for the technical fall.

“I don’t think that was really my best performance,” Gehr said. “But, just to continuously score, things open up throughout the match.”

Box score -- Spartans 53, Bears 15

The Spartans opened up a 15-0 lead on falls from Mason Musser and Dustin Swanson, and Adam Hahn’s win at 106, then got a huge lift at 113 when freshman Diego Portales (3-0) hit a double leg with five seconds left to hand Wyatt Mummau (4-1) his first loss of the year, 3-2.

“That was really big,” Gehr said, “a big momentum shift for us.”

It was Portales’ first match back after a two-week quarantine. “For him to go out there, come back and beat a pretty quality kid, I was impressed,” Spartans coach Adam Bunting said.

It’s the first match of back-to-back assessments of the Spartans’ title defense as they travel to Lampeter-Strasburg tonight. As harbingers go, it’s not bad.

The Spartans ripped to a 47-0 lead as Mason Casey (126), Jeremy Schilling (132) and Aaron Martin (145) added falls to go along with Matt Casey’s forfeit win at 120.

The Bears (3-2, 4-2), starting five sophomores and two freshmen, won three of the final four weights on Jake Rudy’s decision at 152 and falls from Hayden Haver (160) and Bobby Walters (172) to avoid the shutout.

“They have a very good team,” Bears coach Mike Sernoffsky said of the Spartans. “They’re a better team.” But better days can’t be too far away for E-town. “We need to get some consistency,” Sernoffsky said. “We’ve wrestled tough, a few times wrestled not quite as tough. We have some work to do.”