If it seems like high school wrestling is playing forfeit whack-a-mole, it is.

In an attempt to address the number of forfeits occurring in dual meets, the PIAA reduced the number of bouts contested from 14 to 13, starting with the 2020-21 season.

Then COVID-19 said, "Hold my coat!"

Whether by athletes opting not to participate because of COVID, or by those exposed to the virus whose absence is temporary, the number of forfeits has skyrocketed, especially here in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

This question gets asked: Instead of taking the forfeit, why don't wrestlers who compete in adjacent weight classes, or are close, just wrestle each other?

And the short response is that, having taken the forfeit, some wrestlers do square off, albeit as an exhibition. Why not wrestle officially? While coaches have been loathe, since time immemorial, to eschew the easy six points, this year the reasoning goes deeper. As deep as the wrestler's average points per bout figure.

I can see your eyes glazing over. Fear not. There will be no math.

With the number of qualifiers reduced for postseason competition — as well as the L-L Tournament, locally — it is incumbent for wrestlers to take every win they can get to improve their average point per bout figure.

Okay, there is some math.

A wrestler's average points per bout (APB) is the product of adding the set value of a win, plus bonus value considerations for earning pins, techs, major decisions, plus prestige points for the previous season's postseason honors, minus the set value of a loss, divided by the total number of matches.

Having arrived at the APB it is then used to seed wrestlers for district sectional tournaments, regional tournaments and state tournaments —again, as well as the L-L Tournament.

With participation in the district sectional tournaments, the postseason gateway, limited to only eight wrestlers this year because of COVID-19 concerns, if a wrestler isn't among the top eight the season is over. When the difference between an invitation to the postseason and turning in one's singlet could be one one-thousandth of a point, every “W” matters.

One caveat. If a wrestler is denied entry to the postseason because he or she is not top eight, but their team qualifies for the team postseason, the season isn't over. Those wrestlers just wait for the individual postseason to conclude.

The more you know.

’Tis better to get COVID-19 early, if one must

Things were looking pretty grim in Lampeter back in early- to mid-January. Beset by injuries and COVID-19 issues, the Lampeter-Strasburg wrestling team went through a well-documented rough patch. Over a space of eight days, every time they took the mat the Pioneers forfeited six weight classes, from 152-285. They went 2-3 during that spell, including a grizzly section loss to Donegal.

Since the restoration of their full lineup, the Pioneers have won three straight matches — all league contests — including knocking defending Section Two champion Garden Spot from the unbeaten ranks on Wednesday.

That has created an interesting log jam atop the section standings with the Pioneers, Spartans and Donegal all clinging to a corner of first place with 4-1 records, Donegal's loss coming to Elizabethtown. The Bears, with losses to L-S and Garden Spot, are 4-2 just ahead of Manheim Central, at 3-2 taking the “L” against E-town and Garden Spot.

The jam will be broken, in some form, after Feb. 9, the Good Lord willing and the creek don't rise.

That night Donegal travels to Garden Spot and L-S hosts Manheim. Between now and then, Garden Spot travels to Lebanon on Monday, while Donegal hosts Manheim the same night. On Tuesday, Elizabethtown hosts Cedar Crest. Saturday, L-S journeys to Ephrata.

And, of course, there's snowmageddon, which begins as you are reading this before finding another house to haunt after Tuesday.

How did L-S beat Garden Spot?

Just pin, baby!

In their 36-27 victory over the Spartans, the Pioneers won five of the first six bouts, all by fall, three in the first period, all those off the initial takedown. That kind of aggression paid off in a 30-3 lead before Spot's Dustin Swanson posted his 100th career victory at 285.

Austin Reif's first-period pin at 113 provided a bulwark for the Pioneers as Garden Spot won five of the last six, including at 132 where Garrett Gehr, dropping from 138, dealt Arik Harnish his first loss of the season.

So, you mentioned the L-L tournament

The league tournament, sponsored by LAW, will be held Feb. 13, once again at Manheim Township High School.

No spectators will be permitted in the arena. However the matches will be streamed live, free, on TrackWrestling.

As mentioned, only eight wrestlers will qualify per weight class.

The first seven weight classes, 106-145, will be contested to conclusion beginning at 10 a.m. The final six weights, 152-285, will be contested beginning at 4 p.m.

