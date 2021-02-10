If one was asked to name the engine room of the Donegal wrestling team, 138-152 would not be the first response. Or second.

Yet, Tuesday evening in New Holland, that was the driver of the Indians 35-21 victory over defending Section Two champion Garden Spot. A victory that earned the Tribe a share of the Section Two championship on the final night of the league season.

The Indians (6-1 league, 12-3 overall) will share the title — their first in nine seasons — with Lampeter-Strasburg. The Pioneers mauled Manheim Central 51-21 Tuesday to finish their campaign 6-1 in the section, 10-5 overall.

Donegal fans will quickly point out that the Indians took the Pioneers twice this season: 37-28 with L-S at full strength and 55-12 three days later. But Tuesday night it was all about the toss-up matches, and Donegal running the table there.

With the evening beginning at 132, Garrett Gehr accepted a forfeit for the Spartans (5-2, 11-3). From there it was all Donegal for a long time.

Landon Baughman (8-5) used a three-point nearfall in the second period as the foundation of an 8-2 win over Jeremy Schilling (10-6). Silas Mumper (11-4) escaped early in the third period and made that stand up for a 5-4 win over Aaron Martin (12-4).

The Indians’ A.J. Small (7-6) has won a match or two in his career, maybe even had a win bigger than his 9-2 victory over Jaden Redcay (6-7). None would’ve been more timely. “There’s no other way to put it, that’s a fact,” Tribe coach Nick Evans said.

“It felt great to be able to step up for the team,” Small said. “I was thinking, going in, I’ve got to do this for the seniors.”

Small broke open a 2-1 match with an escape, takedown and two-point nearfall in the second period and flirted with a major decision before Redcay escaped with 11 seconds left.

“(At) 138, we kind of expected to win,” Spartans coach Adam Bunting said. “We had some of those (138-152) circled (and), you know, 145, 152, could’ve gone either way.”

Leading 9-6, the Indians bumped the next three weights, inserting John Holmes (2-1) at 152. Earning the first on-the-mat win of his young career, Holmes opened a 7-4 lead after a period, slapping a guillotine on Joshua Martin (7-10), then ran a stunningly quick barand-wrist for the fall in 2:31.

“My mindset was not to get pinned,” said Holmes, with no irony. “Then I went out and got the pin. I was surprised I got that. “I was just going to go out as fight as hard as I can,” he continued. “To have my first varsity win, and win the section, it’s a good feeling.”

Mason Ober (14-1) teched Tyler Hurst (6-7) at 172. Joel Grillo (122) battled Blake Weaver (6-11) to an 8-5 victory at 189 and Garrett Blake (15-0) used 63 seconds for the fall over Mason Musser (9-7) at 215, and it was 29-6 Donegal.

The Spartan rally began as Dustin Swanson (13-2) headlocked Nicholi Brotzman (10-4) at 285 and Adam Hahn (13-3) cradled Nate Smith (6-9) at 106, the falls coming in 1:01 and 1:14, respectively.

In a matchup of stellar freshmen at 113, the Indians Noah Hinkle (14-1) scored a takedown on Diego Portales (10-3) at the first period buzzer, the base of his eventual 3-0 win that clinched the team victory for the Tribe.

The night closed out with Donegal’s Landon Keller (9-2) stopping Josiah Smucker (5-3) at 120, 4-0, and the Spartans’ Mason Casey (151) defeating Taj Younger (8-7) 12-6 at 126.