The Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling community has lost one of its pillars.

Longtime Lancaster Catholic, McCaskey and Manheim Township mat coach and school administrator Jere Kenderdine passed away late last month after a long battle with cancer. He was 77, the father and grandfather to some top wrestlers in L-L League annals, and a former educator in the School District of Lancaster.

“He was obviously respected at McCaskey, and then with his involvement at Manheim Township, especially with the elementary program,” said Joe Narkiewicz, another longtime L-L League wrestling coach and educator, and one of Kenderdine’s closest friends.

“And he always supported his sons and his grandsons,” Narkiewicz said, “so everyone at Manheim Township always respected Jere.”

Kenderdine’s sons, Jeff and Victor, and his grandkids, Brooks and Colby, were all standout wrestlers for Manheim Township.

Kenderdine helped usher McCaskey’s wrestling program into the L-L League back in 1972. A 1961 Manheim Township grad, he was a standout athlete for the Blue Streaks before moving on to Millersville University, where he was a two-time PSAC medalist and he garnered MU’s prestigious Ted Rupp Award as wrestling MVP.

At Manheim Township, Kenderdine won a district wrestling championship, and he went undefeated on the mat in his senior season for the Streaks. Kenderdine also played football for MU for two years, but wrestling punched his ticket for future endeavors.

Kenderdine went on to compete for the Lancaster-Manheim YMCA Wrestling Club, where he was a two-time Stevens Trade Open finalist, before landing at Lancaster Catholic as the Crusaders’ “B” team wrestling coach.

Kenderdine touched down at McCaskey in 1969, where he became the Red Tornado’s varsity assistant coach. The next season he took over as McCaskey’s head coach, leading the Tornado into the blossoming L-L League. He was on the job for six years at McCaskey before embarking on his administrative duties.

“Jere was a force at McCaskey in terms of wrestling,” Narkiewicz said, “and he was instrumental in getting the program started.”

Harvey Sitler took over for Kenderdine and skippered McCaskey for the next 19 years. The Tornado won 171 matches over that span, and the team’s wrestling practice room is named for Sitler.

Narkiewicz worked under Kenderdine in the School District of Lancaster as a teacher and guidance counselor. That’s where their friendship began, and it carried over to wrestling; Narkiewicz coached Brooks, Colby and Victor at Manheim Township.

“We’ve been very close the past 20 years,” Narkiewicz said. “Wrestling was a common bond that always kept us together.”

Kenderdine competed in triathlons, and he was an avid hunter, taking hunting trips to such locales as Alaska and Canada over the years. And, of course, there was wrestling — a lot of wrestling.

“Even though Jere only had six or seven seasons here at McCaskey, he had considerable success,” said former Tornado mat coach, current McCaskey athletic director and L-L League wrestling chairperson Jon Mitchell.

“At that time, you pretty much would have had Manheim Central, McCaskey and Solanco as the front-runners in Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling. Keep in mind, we’re talking about the formation of the league, after the Central Penn and after the Tri Valley. So Jere would have cast a very big shadow, especially at that point in time.”

Mitchell succeeded Sitler as McCaskey’s wrestling coach, and he worked under Kenderdine, then a principal in the School District of Lancaster.

“Jere worked with Harvey Sitler, and Harvey went on to be the coach here for 19 seasons,” Mitchell said. “Jere was a longtime educator and principal in our school district, and he certainly had a great impact on McCaskey’s wrestling program.”

