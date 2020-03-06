HERSHEY — It wasn’t a Spalding Guide finish to Nick Baker’s single leg shot.
But it worked.
“Whatever gets the job done,” said the Penn Manor senior 182-pounder.
What got the job done was the phrase of the day at Hershey’s Giant Center Thursday as four Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A wrestling championships.
Joining Baker in the quarters are Garden Spot’s upperweight tandem of Dustin Swanson (220) and Charles Martin (285) and Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt (120).
Solanco’s Dominic Flatt (106) and Nick Yannutz (195), Manheim Township’s Josh Hillard (106), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Arik Harnish (126), Penn Manor’s Dylan Coleman (145), McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher and Cedar Crest’s T. J. Moore (220) remain alive in the wrestlebacks when wrestling resumes today at 2:15 p.m.
The four wrestlers from the L-L in Class 2A were all eliminated Thursday.
North Allegheny’s Nick Marcenelle initially countered Baker’s shot, looking to emerge from a scramble with an advantage.
“He went down to his hip,” said Baker, who shared one of the situations the Comets practice religiously was this situation.
“I felt comfortable,” Baker said, “and went with my gut.”
As they came to the mat, Baker was in a classic Peterson Roll position. He hip-heisted, flattening Marcenelle in 1:01.
Swanson and Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Paolo DiSanto battled through regulation and sudden victory tied 1-1 as both used the entire expanse of the mat to their advantage, offensively and defensively.
Needless to say, it was a tiring effort.
“Oh, yeah,” said Swanson. “It definitely wasn’t one of my best matches. But, even tired, I wrestled tough. That’s all that matters to me.”
On top for the first 30-second tiebreaker, Swanson broke DiSanto down and came terribly close to scoring back points.
“I thought I got a two-count,” Swanson said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t.” As both DiSanto and Swanson had stall warnings, DiSanto chose to let Swanson up to start the second tiebreak, looking to grab a stall point and go to the ultimate tiebreak, where he would have choice.
Swanson spoiled that strategy, winning 2-1. “I knew we were going to have 30 seconds hard and neutral,” he said. “I knew what he wanted, so I went to an offensive- defensive mode.”
Martin used that mode as well, taking an early 5-1 lead on Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Mike Miller.
“I was able to get a 50/50, he kind of walked into it,” Martin said. “I really stepped through with all my power and threw (him) with all my power.”
Up 5-1 after a period, Martin widened his advantage to 6-1 with a second-period escape.
After Miller escaped to start the third, he tried to throw Martin. That was a mistake because Martin is prepared for throws from practicing with Swanson.
“We were in a tie-up and I could feel him trying to work for one,” Martin said.
When the throw came, Martin hit the brakes, dropping Miller to his back, and a fall at 4:33.
Betancourt got a slow start, having to fight off a deep, first-period takedown try by North Allegheny’s Dylan Coy.
Having avoided danger, Betancourt scored with seven seconds left and was in business.
He added a second-period tilt for three backs and reversed in the third to close out a 7-0 victory.
Class 2A
Northern Lebanon’s Brandon Breidegan was majored by Ammon Ohl of St. Joseph’s 12-2 in the 132-pound prelims.
Then, in a rematch of last weekend’s regional semifinal — won by Saucon Valley’s Christian Arciuolo 10-3 — Arciuolo posted an 8-1 victory to close out Breidegan’s career.
The Vikings’ Owen Lehman exited on back-to-back falls at 106, losing to Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura in 1:10, then in 40 seconds to Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey.
Annville-Cleona’s Matt Inman dropped an 8-4 decision to Deegan Ross of Lackawanna Trail in the prelims at 113, then was majored 10-0 by Tyrone’s Hunter Walk.
Octorara’s Mike Trainor came the closest to posting a win. A third-period takedown by LakeLehman’s Josh Bonomo was the difference in a 4-3 loss.
In the consolation, Tristan Pugh of Berlin Brothersvalley scored a pair of third-period takedowns for a 6-3 victory over Trainor.