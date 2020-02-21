HARRISBURG — Pequea Valley sophomore Liam McGinley took his shot early against Berks Catholic's Gavin Torres in their 106-pound quarterfinal bout at the District Three Class 2A wrestling championships Friday at Central Dauphin East.
"It's important to take the first shot," said McGinley, who scored a takedown 12 seconds into the bout. "You want to score the first points because that mentally wears down your opponent. They're thinking more defensively. Meanwhile, when you score first, you have a lot more confidence to just wrestle."
McGinley rode the early momentum to a fall at 1:19, becoming the first of four Lancaster Lebanon-League athletes to advance to Saturday's Class 2A semifinals. Northern Lebanon's Brandon Breidegan (132 pounds), Lancaster Catholic's Mason McClair (160) and Octorara's Paul Orner (285) also advanced in the championship bracket.
Pequea Valley's Liam McGinley gets out to a quick start before pinning Berks Catholic's Gavin Torres in 1:19 to advance to the District Three Class 2A semifinals at 106. He'll face West Perry's Deven Jackson, who pinned Annville-Cleona's Ethan Missimer. pic.twitter.com/BZVerZBaFX— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 22, 2020
"That's a big step up from not even placing at sectionals last year," said McGinley, who advances to face top-seeded Deven Jackson of West Perry in the semifinal round set to begin at 10 a.m. "The amount of improvement I've made, and all the work I've put in during the offseason is finally starting to pay off."
McClair also cited a big step up after a 1-2 outing at districts last year. Friday, the sophomore surged into the semifinals after rallying from a 2-0 deficit in Friday's quarterfinal bout against Hamburg's Lane Albrecht. McClair turned the tide by scoring an escape point with six seconds left in the second frame.
"If I wouldn't have gotten that," he said, "I don't believe I would have won."
Lancaster Catholic's Mason McClair turns a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead early in the third period of a 3-2 decision over Hamburg's Lane Albrecht in the District Three Class 2A wrestling quarterfinals at 160 pounds. pic.twitter.com/uRy6uhlaMx— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 22, 2020
While McClair rallied to earn a semifinal bout opposite top-seeded Tyler Wonders of West Perry, Breidegan jumped to a lead with a takedown five seconds into his quarterfinal bout against Bermudian Springs' Caleb Mantz. It led to a 10-0 major decision that set up a semifinal bout with Schuylkill Valley's Gary Deyarmin.
Orner pinned Susquenita's Theodore Beers 53 seconds into their first-round bout before earning an 8-3 decision against Upper Dauphin's Peyton Wentzel in the quarterfinals. He draws Bishop McDevitt's Sawyer Morgan in the semifinals.
Octorara's Paul Orner gets a late-second period takedown against Upper Dauphin's Peyton Wentzel en route to an 8-3 decision in the District Three Class 2A 285-pound quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/oMrZKD4TxG— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 22, 2020
Several other L-L League wrestlers remained in medal contention through the consolation brackets, including Annville-Cleona's Ethan Missimer (106) and Mark Inman (113), Elco's Michael Torres (160), Patrick Gibble (170), John Ball (195) and Bailey Beamesderfer (220), Lancaster Catholic's Eric Howe (113), Evan Hart (132) and Caden Droege (138), Northern Lebanon's Owen Lehman (106), Grady Stichler (126) and Levi Arms (195), Octorara's Mike Trainor (145), and Peqeua Valley's Tyler Anderson (138) and Dustin Huber (152).