L-L League Week 7 football picks & predictions: LNP staff weighs in on this week's high school games

It's already week 7 for the normal Lancaster-Lebanon football league season.
This week, the top game to watch will be between the only two undefeated teams in the league. Manheim Township and Warwick will go head-to-head, and the winner will walk away with a 7-0 record.
As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.
The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday night. Stay tuned.
Manheim Township at Warwick
Consensus: Manheim Township
Who picked Manheim Township?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Warwick?
No one.
Penn Manor at Cedar Crest
Who picked Penn Manor?
No one.
Who picked Cedar Crest?
It was unanimous.
Wilson at Hempfield
Who picked Wilson?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Hempfield?
No one.
Solanco at McCaskey
Who picked Solanco?
It was unanimous.
Who picked McCaskey?
No one.
Conestoga Valley at Cocalico
Who picked Conestoga Valley?
No one.
Who picked Cocalico?
It was unanimous.
Elizabethtown at Garden Spot
Who picked Elizabethtown?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg
Who picked Manheim Central?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?
No one.
Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona
Who picked Pequea Valley?
No one.
Who picked Annville-Cleona?
It was unanimous.
Columbia at Ephrata
Who picked Columbia?
Tim Gross, John Walk
Who picked Ephrata?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Elco at Donegal
Who picked Elco?
No one.
Who picked Donegal?
It was unanimous.
Lancaster Catholic at Octorara
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Octorara?
No one.
Lebanon at Northern Lebanon
Who picked Lebanon?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
No one.
STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):
Dave Byrne (Week 6, 10-2; season, 71-17): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
Tim Gross (Week 6, 8-4; season, 66-22): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
Tyler Huber (Week 6, 8-4; season, 70-18): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
*Diana Pugliese (Week 6, 10-2; season, 74-14): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
Jeff Reinhart (Week 6, 10-2; season, 72-16): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 6, 10-2; season, 72-16): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
John Walk (Week 6, 9-3; season, 69-19): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
Burt Wilson (Week 6, 10-2; season, 70-18): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon
Paula Wolf (Week 6, 9-3; season, 70-18): Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Wilson, Solanco, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon