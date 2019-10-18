It’s time for the penultimate week of Lancaster-Lebanon League football – yes, Week Nine. Next week’s games conclude the regular season.
A tussle of particular interest falls in Section Three this week, as Donegal travels to Lancaster Catholic.
The Crusaders stand alone atop the section race. The Indians, meanwhile, have lost two in a row to fall out of sole possession of the lead. A Donegal win here means the teams would share the section lead.
As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.
The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.
Wilson at Cedar Crest
Who picked Wilson?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Cedar Crest?
No one.
Consensus: Wilson
Hempfield at Penn Manor
Who picked Hempfield?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.
Who picked Penn Manor?
John Walk.
Consensus: Hempfield
Manheim Township at McCaskey
Who picked Manheim Township?
It was unanimous.
Who picked McCaskey?
No one.
Consensus: Manheim Township
Warwick at Conestoga Valley
Who picked Warwick?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Conestoga Valley?
No one.
Consensus: Warwick
Cocalico at Solanco
Who picked Cocalico?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Solanco?
No one.
Consensus: Cocalico
Lampeter-Strasburg at Elizabethtown
Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Elizabethtown?
No one.
Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg
Garden Spot at Manheim Central
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Who picked Manheim Central?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Manheim Central
Annville-Cleona at Elco
Who picked Annville-Cleona?
Tyler Huber.
Who picked Elco?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.
Consensus: Elco
Northern Lebanon at Columbia
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
No one.
Who picked Columbia?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Columbia
Donegal at Lancaster Catholic
Who picked Donegal?
No one.
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Lancaster Catholic
Pequea Valley at Ephrata
Who picked Pequea Valley?
No one.
Who picked Ephrata?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Ephrata
Octorara at Lebanon
Who picked Octorara?
No one.
Who picked Lebanon?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Lebanon
Dave Byrne (Week 8, 8-4; season, 90-22): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
Tim Gross (Week 8, 11-1; season, 87-25): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
Tyler Huber (Week 8, 8-4; season, 89-23): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
*Diana Pugliese (Week 8, 9-3; season, 94-18): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
Jeff Reinhart (Week 8, 9-3; season, 92-20): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 8, 9-3; season, 89-23): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
John Walk (Week 8, 8-4; season, 87-25): Wilson, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
Burt Wilson (Week 8, 9-3; season, 90-22): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon
Paula Wolf (Week 8, 9-3; season, 90-22): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon