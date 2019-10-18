It’s time for the penultimate week of Lancaster-Lebanon League football – yes, Week Nine. Next week’s games conclude the regular season.

A tussle of particular interest falls in Section Three this week, as Donegal travels to Lancaster Catholic.

The Crusaders stand alone atop the section race. The Indians, meanwhile, have lost two in a row to fall out of sole possession of the lead. A Donegal win here means the teams would share the section lead.

As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.

The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.

Wilson at Cedar Crest

Who picked Wilson?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Cedar Crest?

No one.

Consensus: Wilson

Hempfield at Penn Manor

Who picked Hempfield?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.

Who picked Penn Manor?

John Walk.

Consensus: Hempfield

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Who picked Manheim Township?

It was unanimous.

Who picked McCaskey?

No one.

Consensus: Manheim Township

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Who picked Warwick?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Conestoga Valley?

No one.

Consensus: Warwick

Cocalico at Solanco

Who picked Cocalico?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Solanco?

No one.

Consensus: Cocalico

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elizabethtown

Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Elizabethtown?

No one.

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Garden Spot at Manheim Central

Who picked Garden Spot?

No one.

Who picked Manheim Central?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Manheim Central

Annville-Cleona at Elco

Who picked Annville-Cleona?

Tyler Huber.

Who picked Elco?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.

Consensus: Elco

Northern Lebanon at Columbia

Who picked Northern Lebanon?

No one.

Who picked Columbia?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Columbia

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Donegal?

No one.

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Pequea Valley at Ephrata

Who picked Pequea Valley?

No one.

Who picked Ephrata?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Ephrata

Octorara at Lebanon

Who picked Octorara?

No one.

Who picked Lebanon?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Lebanon

Dave Byrne (Week 8, 8-4; season, 90-22): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

Tim Gross (Week 8, 11-1; season, 87-25): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

Tyler Huber (Week 8, 8-4; season, 89-23): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

*Diana Pugliese (Week 8, 9-3; season, 94-18): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

Jeff Reinhart (Week 8, 9-3; season, 92-20): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 8, 9-3; season, 89-23): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

John Walk (Week 8, 8-4; season, 87-25): Wilson, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

Burt Wilson (Week 8, 9-3; season, 90-22): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

Paula Wolf (Week 8, 9-3; season, 90-22): Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Elco, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Ephrata, Lebanon

For previous weeks' picks