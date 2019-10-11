Another week of Lancaster-Lebanon League football – it’s Week Eight, by the way – and once again there are a few scintillating matchups forthcoming.
There are two battles of top teams in Section One this week, as Warwick travels to Wilson and Cedar Crest lands at Manheim Township.
Meanwhile, Section Two features the annual “Milk Jug” contest between Solanco and host Lampeter-Strasburg. And in Section Three, Ephrata visits Lebanon and Donegal travels to meet Annville-Cleona.
As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.
The results are organized by game.
Cedar Crest at Manheim Township
Consensus: Manheim Township
Who picked Cedar Crest?
No one.
Who picked Manheim Township?
It was unanimous.
McCaskey at Hempfield
Consensus: Hempfield
Who picked McCaskey?
No one.
Who picked Hempfield?
It was unanimous.
Warwick at Wilson
Consensus: Wilson
Who picked Warwick?
John Walk, Burt Wilson.
Who picked Wilson?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Paula Wolf.
Elizabethtown at Penn Manor
Consensus: Penn Manor
Who picked Elizabethtown?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber.
Who picked Penn Manor?
Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson
Cocalico at Garden Spot
Consensus: Cocalico
Who picked Cocalico?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central
Consensus: Manheim Central
Who picked Conestoga Valley?
No one.
Who picked Manheim Central?
It was unanimous.
Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg
Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg
Who picked Solanco?
No one.
Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?
It was unanimous.
Donegal at Annville-Cleona
Consensus: Donegal
Who picked Donegal?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Paula Wolf.
Who picked Annville-Cleona?
Tim Gross, Burt Wilson.
Octorara at Columbia
Consensus: Octorara
Who picked Octorara?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.
Who picked Columbia?
Tim Gross.
Elco at Pequea Valley
Consensus: Elco
Who picked Elco?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Pequea Valley?
No one.
Ephrata at Lebanon
Consensus: Lebanon
Who picked Ephrata?
No one.
Who picked Lebanon?
It was unanimous.
Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon
Consensus: Lancaster Catholic
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
No one.
STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):
Dave Byrne (Week 7, 11-1; season, 82-18): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Elizabethtown, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
Tim Gross (Week 7, 10-2; season, 76-24): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
Tyler Huber (Week 7, 11-1; season, 81-19): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Elizabethtown, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
*Diana Pugliese (Week 7, 11-1; season, 85-15): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
Jeff Reinhart (Week 7, 11-1; season, 83-17): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 7, 11-1; season, 80-20): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
John Walk (Week 7, 10-2; season, 79-21): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Warwick, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
Burt Wilson (Week 7, 11-1; season, 81-19): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Warwick, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic
Paula Wolf (Week 7, 11-1; season, 81-19): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic