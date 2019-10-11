Another week of Lancaster-Lebanon League football – it’s Week Eight, by the way – and once again there are a few scintillating matchups forthcoming.

There are two battles of top teams in Section One this week, as Warwick travels to Wilson and Cedar Crest lands at Manheim Township.

Meanwhile, Section Two features the annual “Milk Jug” contest between Solanco and host Lampeter-Strasburg. And in Section Three, Ephrata visits Lebanon and Donegal travels to meet Annville-Cleona.

As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.

The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township

Consensus: Manheim Township

Who picked Cedar Crest?

No one.

Who picked Manheim Township?

It was unanimous.

McCaskey at Hempfield

Consensus: Hempfield

Who picked McCaskey?

No one.

Who picked Hempfield?

It was unanimous.

Warwick at Wilson

Consensus: Wilson

Who picked Warwick?

John Walk, Burt Wilson.

Who picked Wilson?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Paula Wolf.

Elizabethtown at Penn Manor

Consensus: Penn Manor

Who picked Elizabethtown?

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber.

Who picked Penn Manor?

Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson

Cocalico at Garden Spot

Consensus: Cocalico

Who picked Cocalico?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Garden Spot?

No one.

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central

Consensus: Manheim Central

Who picked Conestoga Valley?

No one.

Who picked Manheim Central?

It was unanimous.

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Who picked Solanco?

No one.

Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?

It was unanimous.

Donegal at Annville-Cleona

Consensus: Donegal

Who picked Donegal?

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Paula Wolf.

Who picked Annville-Cleona?

Tim Gross, Burt Wilson.

Octorara at Columbia

Consensus: Octorara

Who picked Octorara?

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.

Who picked Columbia?

Tim Gross.

Elco at Pequea Valley

Consensus: Elco

Who picked Elco?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Pequea Valley?

No one.

Ephrata at Lebanon

Consensus: Lebanon

Who picked Ephrata?

No one.

Who picked Lebanon?

It was unanimous.

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Northern Lebanon?

No one.

STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):

Dave Byrne (Week 7, 11-1; season, 82-18): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Elizabethtown, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

Tim Gross (Week 7, 10-2; season, 76-24): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

Tyler Huber (Week 7, 11-1; season, 81-19): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Elizabethtown, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

*Diana Pugliese (Week 7, 11-1; season, 85-15): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

Jeff Reinhart (Week 7, 11-1; season, 83-17): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 7, 11-1; season, 80-20): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

John Walk (Week 7, 10-2; season, 79-21): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Warwick, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

Burt Wilson (Week 7, 11-1; season, 81-19): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Warwick, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

Paula Wolf (Week 7, 11-1; season, 81-19): Manheim Township, Hempfield, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Octorara, Elco, Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic

For previous weeks' picks