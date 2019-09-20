Suddenly, the Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is hitting its halfway point, with the games of Week 5.

There’s another intriguing crossover matchup this week with a battle of unbeaten teams, as Section One power Manheim Township travels to Denver to take on Section Two’s Cocalico.

As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.

The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.

All games start at 7 p.m., and one, Conestoga Valley at Solanco, is being played on Saturday night.

Hempfield at Cedar Crest

Consensus: Cedar Crest

Who picked Hempfield?

No one.

Who picked Cedar Crest?

It was unanimous.

Manheim Township at Cocalico

Consensus: Manheim Township

Who picked Manheim Township?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Cocalico?

No one.

Warwick at McCaskey

Consensus: Warwick

Who picked Warwick?

It was unanimous.

Who picked McCaskey?

No one.

Wilson at Penn Manor

Consensus: Wilson

Who picked Wilson?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Penn Manor?

No one.

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown

Consensus: Manheim Central

Who picked Manheim Central?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Elizabethtown?

No one.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Who picked L-S?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Garden Spot?

No one.

Columbia at Annville-Cleona

Consensus: Annville-Cleona

Who picked Columbia?

John Walk

Who picked Annville-Cleona?

Everyone except John Walk.

Donegal at Ephrata

Consensus: Donegal

Who picked Donegal?

Everyone except Diana Pugliese and Burt Wilson.

Who picked Ephrata?

Diana Pugliese and Burt Wilson.

Elco at Northern Lebanon

Consensus: Elco

Who picked Elco?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Northern Lebanon?

No one.

Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Lebanon?

No one.

Pequea Valley at Octorara

Consensus: Octorara

Who picked Pequea Valley?

No one.

Who picked Octorara?

it was unanimous.

Conestoga Valley at Solanco (7 p.m. Saturday)

Consensus: Solanco

Who picked CV?

No one.

Who picked Solanco?

It was unanimous.

STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):

Dave Byrne (Week 4, 12-0; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

Tim Gross (Week 4, 11-1; season, 48-16): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

Tyler Huber (Week 4, 11-1; season, 52-12): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

*Diana Pugliese (Week 4, 12-0; season, 55-9): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

Jeff Reinhart (Week 4, 12-0; season, 52-12): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 4, 11-1; season, 50-14): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

John Walk (Week 4, 12-0; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

Burt Wilson (Week 4, 10-2; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

Paula Wolf (Week 4, 12-0; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco

For previous weeks' picks: