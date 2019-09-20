Suddenly, the Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is hitting its halfway point, with the games of Week 5.
There’s another intriguing crossover matchup this week with a battle of unbeaten teams, as Section One power Manheim Township travels to Denver to take on Section Two’s Cocalico.
As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.
The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.
All games start at 7 p.m., and one, Conestoga Valley at Solanco, is being played on Saturday night.
Hempfield at Cedar Crest
Consensus: Cedar Crest
Who picked Hempfield?
No one.
Who picked Cedar Crest?
It was unanimous.
Manheim Township at Cocalico
Consensus: Manheim Township
Who picked Manheim Township?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Cocalico?
No one.
Warwick at McCaskey
Consensus: Warwick
Who picked Warwick?
It was unanimous.
Who picked McCaskey?
No one.
Wilson at Penn Manor
Consensus: Wilson
Who picked Wilson?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Penn Manor?
No one.
Manheim Central at Elizabethtown
Consensus: Manheim Central
Who picked Manheim Central?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Elizabethtown?
No one.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot
Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg
Who picked L-S?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Columbia at Annville-Cleona
Consensus: Annville-Cleona
Who picked Columbia?
John Walk
Who picked Annville-Cleona?
Everyone except John Walk.
Donegal at Ephrata
Consensus: Donegal
Who picked Donegal?
Everyone except Diana Pugliese and Burt Wilson.
Who picked Ephrata?
Diana Pugliese and Burt Wilson.
Elco at Northern Lebanon
Consensus: Elco
Who picked Elco?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
No one.
Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon
Consensus: Lancaster Catholic
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Lebanon?
No one.
Pequea Valley at Octorara
Consensus: Octorara
Who picked Pequea Valley?
No one.
Who picked Octorara?
it was unanimous.
Conestoga Valley at Solanco (7 p.m. Saturday)
Consensus: Solanco
Who picked CV?
No one.
Who picked Solanco?
It was unanimous.
STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):
Dave Byrne (Week 4, 12-0; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
Tim Gross (Week 4, 11-1; season, 48-16): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
Tyler Huber (Week 4, 11-1; season, 52-12): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
*Diana Pugliese (Week 4, 12-0; season, 55-9): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
Jeff Reinhart (Week 4, 12-0; season, 52-12): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 4, 11-1; season, 50-14): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
John Walk (Week 4, 12-0; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
Burt Wilson (Week 4, 10-2; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco
Paula Wolf (Week 4, 12-0; season, 51-13): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Warwick, Wilson, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Annville-Cleona, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara, Solanco