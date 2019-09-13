It’s time for Week 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League football slate, and with it, Sections One and Two catch up with Section Three and begin their division schedules. There is one intriguing crossover game this week, as perennial Section Two power Manheim Central – fresh off last week’s loss…

Here comes section play.

It’s time for Week 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League football slate, and with it, Sections One and Two catch up with Section Three and begin their division schedules.

There is one intriguing crossover game this week, as perennial Section Two power Manheim Central – fresh off last week’s loss to Warwick – travels to West Lawn to take on Section One’s Wilson Bulldogs, who are 3-0 to start the season.

'L-L Football Update' recaps Week 3 action, previews Week 4 slate and visits Garden Spot [video]
Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart breaks down L-L League football Week 4 games in 'The Huddle' [podcast]
5 key individual matchups to watch in L-L League football Week 4 games

As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns. 

The results are organized by game.

Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article. 

All games start at 7 p.m. except Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. 

L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

From left, Cedar Crest’s Tyler Cruz, Eric Wawrzyniak and Andrew Foltz pose at L-L Football Media Day on Aug. 9.

Cedar Crest at McCaskey 

Consensus: Cedar Crest

Who picked Cedar Crest? 

It was unanimous.

Who picked McCaskey? 

No one. 

Warwick vs Manheim central-LL Football
Buy Now

Warwick quarterback Joey McCracken (5) throws a pass against Manheim Central during first half action on Grosh Field at Warwick High School Friday September 6, 2019.

Warwick at Hempfield

Consensus: Warwick

Who picked Warwick? 

It was unanimous. 

Who picked Hempfield? 

No one. 

20190906football007.jpg
Buy Now

Manheim Township's quarterback Harrison Kirk looks for the opening in the first half during a football game against Central Dauphin at Manheim Township high school in Neffsville on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

Consensus:  Manheim Township

Who picked Penn Manor? 

No one.

Who picked Manheim Township? 

It was unanimous. 

2019 Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central Football
Buy Now

Manheim Central is introduced before the game against Susquehanna Township during week 1 high school football action at Manheim Central's Elden Rettew Field in Manheim on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Manheim Central at Wilson

Consensus: Wilson

Who picked Manheim Central? 

No one. 

Who picked Wilson? 

It was unanimous. 

Manheim Central's Evan Simon & Cocalico's Noah Palm-LL Football
Buy Now

Manheim Central senior quarterback Evan Simon and Cocalico senior quarterback Noah Palm pose at Manheim Central High School on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Elizabethtown at Cocalico

Consensus: Cocalico

Who picked Elizabethtown? 

No one. 

Who picked Cocalico? 

It was unanimous. 

LNP-PAB-083019-LSHS-PMHS-14.JPG
Buy Now

Lampeter-Strasburg’s student section shows their support and gets loud against Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg High School on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Who picked Conestoga?

No one.

Who picked L-S?

It was unanimous. 

Solanco Football
Buy Now

Solanco football coach Tony Cox talks to players during practice.

Garden Spot at Solanco

Consensus: Solanco

Who picked Garden Spot? 

No one. 

Who picked Solanco? 

It was unanimous. 

A-C vs Octorara-LL Football
Buy Now

Annville-Cleona's Trevor Porche (43) runs the ball against Octorara during first half action of an L-L section 3 football game at Annville-Cleona Middle/High School Thursday August 29, 2019.

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon

Consensus: Annville-Cleona

Who picked Annville-Cleona? 

It was unanimous.

Who picked Northern Lebanon? 

It was unanimous. 

LNP-PAB-090619-DHS-CHS-11.JPG
Buy Now

Columbia’s Matthew McCleary evades pressure and escapes the collapsing pocket against Donegal at Donegal High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Pequea Valley at Columbia

Consensus: Columbia

Who picked Pequea Valley? 

No one. 

Who picked Columbia? 

It was unanimous. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Donegal_Football_Heat_003.jpg
Buy Now

Head Coach Chad Risberg instructs a football player during the practice at Donegal Senior High School in Mount Joy on Sunday, August 5, 2019.

Donegal at Lebanon

Consensus: Donegal

Who picked Donegal? 

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, John Walk, Paula Wolff.

Who picked Lebanon? 

Tyler Huber, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson

elco tab 2019
Buy Now

Elco QB Braden Bohannon runs the ball against Columbia on Oct. 26, 2018. Bohannon is back for his junior season.

Octorara at Elco

Consensus: Elco

Who picked Octorara? 

Tim Gross. 

Who picked Elco?

Everyone except Tim Gross. 

Columbia vs Lancaster Catholic-LL Football
Buy Now

Lancaster Catholic's Todd Kauffman (75) carries the cross out as the team takes the field against Columbia in an L-L section 3 football game at Columbia High School Friday August 30, 2019.

Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic 

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Ephrata?

Burt Wilson.

Who picked Lancaster Catholic? 

Everyone except Burt Wilson.

 

STAFF PICKS: 

DAVE BYRNE (Week 3, 13-5; season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

TIM GROSS (Week 3, 11-7; season, 37-15): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Octorara, Lancaster Catholic. 

TYLER HUBER (Week 3, 12-6; season, 41-11): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

DIANA PUGLIESE (Week 3, 13-5; season, 43-9): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

JEFF REINHART (Week 3, 12-6; season, 40-12): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

LAURA ECKERT THOMPSON (Week 3, 12-6; season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

JOHN WALK (Week 3, 10-8; season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

BURT WILSON (Week 3, 12-6; season, 41-11): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

PAULA WOLFF (Week 3, 13-5:, season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic. 

For previous weeks' picks: 