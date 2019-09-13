Here comes section play.

It’s time for Week 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League football slate, and with it, Sections One and Two catch up with Section Three and begin their division schedules.

There is one intriguing crossover game this week, as perennial Section Two power Manheim Central – fresh off last week’s loss to Warwick – travels to West Lawn to take on Section One’s Wilson Bulldogs, who are 3-0 to start the season.

As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.

The results are organized by game.

Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.

All games start at 7 p.m. except Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Consensus: Cedar Crest

Who picked Cedar Crest?

It was unanimous.

Who picked McCaskey?

No one.

Warwick at Hempfield

Consensus: Warwick

Who picked Warwick?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Hempfield?

No one.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

Consensus: Manheim Township

Who picked Penn Manor?

No one.

Who picked Manheim Township?

It was unanimous.

Manheim Central at Wilson

Consensus: Wilson

Who picked Manheim Central?

No one.

Who picked Wilson?

It was unanimous.

Elizabethtown at Cocalico

Consensus: Cocalico

Who picked Elizabethtown?

No one.

Who picked Cocalico?

It was unanimous.

Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Who picked Conestoga?

No one.

Who picked L-S?

It was unanimous.

Garden Spot at Solanco

Consensus: Solanco

Who picked Garden Spot?

No one.

Who picked Solanco?

It was unanimous.

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon

Consensus: Annville-Cleona

Who picked Annville-Cleona?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Northern Lebanon?

It was unanimous.

Pequea Valley at Columbia

Consensus: Columbia

Who picked Pequea Valley?

No one.

Who picked Columbia?

It was unanimous.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Donegal at Lebanon

Consensus: Donegal

Who picked Donegal?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, John Walk, Paula Wolff.

Who picked Lebanon?

Tyler Huber, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson

Octorara at Elco

Consensus: Elco

Who picked Octorara?

Tim Gross.

Who picked Elco?

Everyone except Tim Gross.

Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Ephrata?

Burt Wilson.

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

Everyone except Burt Wilson.

STAFF PICKS:

DAVE BYRNE (Week 3, 13-5; season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

TIM GROSS (Week 3, 11-7; season, 37-15): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Octorara, Lancaster Catholic.

TYLER HUBER (Week 3, 12-6; season, 41-11): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

DIANA PUGLIESE (Week 3, 13-5; season, 43-9): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

JEFF REINHART (Week 3, 12-6; season, 40-12): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

LAURA ECKERT THOMPSON (Week 3, 12-6; season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

JOHN WALK (Week 3, 10-8; season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

BURT WILSON (Week 3, 12-6; season, 41-11): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

PAULA WOLFF (Week 3, 13-5:, season, 39-13): Cedar Crest, Warwick, Manheim Township, Wilson, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic.

For previous weeks' picks: