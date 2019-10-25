In the blink of an eye, it seems, we’ve gone from preseason maneuvering to the final week of the Lancaster-Lebanon League football regular season.

So welcome to Week 10, the final week of prognostication until 2020.

Our featured game of the week hails from Section Two, where Lampeter-Strasburg travels to Cocalico, with second place in the section race on the line between two teams having solid seasons.

As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.

The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.

Cedar Crest at Garden Spot

Who picked Cedar Crest?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Garden Spot?

No one.

Consensus: Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Manheim Township

Who picked Hempfield?

No one.

Who picked Manheim Township?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Manheim Township

McCaskey at Wilson

Who picked McCaskey?

No one.

Who picked Wilson?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Wilson

Penn Manor at Warwick

Who picked Penn Manor?

No one.

Who picked Warwick?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Warwick

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico

Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?

Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk

Who picked Cocalico?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Consensus: Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley

Who picked Elizabethtown?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, John Walk

Who picked Conestoga Valley?

Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Consensus: Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central at Solanco

Who picked Manheim Central?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Solanco?

No one.

Consensus: Manheim Central

Lebanon at Annville-Cleona

Who picked Lebanon?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Annville-Cleona?

No one.

Consensus: Lebanon

Columbia at Elco

Who picked Columbia?

No one.

Who picked Elco?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Elco

Northern Lebanon at Donegal

Who picked Northern Lebanon?

No one.

Who picked Donegal?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Donegal

Ephrata at Octorara

Who picked Ephrata?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Octorara?

No one.

Consensus: Ephrata

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Pequea Valley?

No one.

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

It was unanimous.

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):

Dave Byrne (Week 9, 12-0; season, 102-22): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

Tim Gross (Week 9, 12-0; season, 99-25): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

Tyler Huber (Week 9, 11-1; season, 100-24): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

*Diana Pugliese (Week 9, 12-0; season, 104-20): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

Jeff Reinhart (Week 9, 12-0; season, 102-22): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 9, 12-0; season, 101-23): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

John Walk (Week 9, 11-1; season, 98-26): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

Burt Wilson (Week 9, 12-0; season, 102-22): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic

