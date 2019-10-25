In the blink of an eye, it seems, we’ve gone from preseason maneuvering to the final week of the Lancaster-Lebanon League football regular season.
So welcome to Week 10, the final week of prognostication until 2020.
Our featured game of the week hails from Section Two, where Lampeter-Strasburg travels to Cocalico, with second place in the section race on the line between two teams having solid seasons.
As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.
The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.
Cedar Crest at Garden Spot
Who picked Cedar Crest?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Consensus: Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Manheim Township
Who picked Hempfield?
No one.
Who picked Manheim Township?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Manheim Township
McCaskey at Wilson
Who picked McCaskey?
No one.
Who picked Wilson?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Wilson
Penn Manor at Warwick
Who picked Penn Manor?
No one.
Who picked Warwick?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Warwick
Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico
Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?
Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk
Who picked Cocalico?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Consensus: Cocalico
Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley
Who picked Elizabethtown?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, John Walk
Who picked Conestoga Valley?
Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Consensus: Conestoga Valley
Manheim Central at Solanco
Who picked Manheim Central?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Solanco?
No one.
Consensus: Manheim Central
Lebanon at Annville-Cleona
Who picked Lebanon?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Annville-Cleona?
No one.
Consensus: Lebanon
Columbia at Elco
Who picked Columbia?
No one.
Who picked Elco?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Elco
Northern Lebanon at Donegal
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
No one.
Who picked Donegal?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Donegal
Ephrata at Octorara
Who picked Ephrata?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Octorara?
No one.
Consensus: Ephrata
Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic
Who picked Pequea Valley?
No one.
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It was unanimous.
Consensus: Lancaster Catholic
STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):
Dave Byrne (Week 9, 12-0; season, 102-22): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
Tim Gross (Week 9, 12-0; season, 99-25): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
Tyler Huber (Week 9, 11-1; season, 100-24): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
*Diana Pugliese (Week 9, 12-0; season, 104-20): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
Jeff Reinhart (Week 9, 12-0; season, 102-22): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 9, 12-0; season, 101-23): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
John Walk (Week 9, 11-1; season, 98-26): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
Burt Wilson (Week 9, 12-0; season, 102-22): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic
Dave Byrne (Week 9, 12-0; season, 102-22): Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Lebanon, Elco, Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic