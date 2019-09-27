This week officially marks the start of the back half of the regular Lancaster-Lebanon league football season.
Four undefeated Section 1 teams will go head-to-head in two games: Manheim Township at Wilson and Cedar Crest at Warwick.
As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.
The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday night. Stay tuned.
Manheim Township at Wilson
Consensus: Manheim Township
Who picked Manheim Township?
Dave Byrne, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, John Walk, Burt Wilson
Who picked Wilson?
Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Laura Eckert Thompson, Paula Wolf
Cedar Crest at Warwick
Consensus: Warwick
Who picked Cedar Crest?
No one.
Who picked Warwick?
It was unanimous.
McCaskey at Penn Manor
Consensus: Penn Manor
Who picked McCaskey?
No one.
Who picked Penn Manor?
It was unanimous.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Hempfield
Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg
Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Hempfield?
No one.
Cocalico at Manheim Central
Consensus: Manheim Central
Who picked Cocalico?
Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, John Walk
Who picked Manheim Central?
Dave Byrne, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.
Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley
Consensus: Conestoga Valley
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Who picked Conestoga Valley?
It was unanimous.
Solanco at Elizabethtown
Consensus: Solanco
Who picked Solanco?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Elizabethtown?
No one.
Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
Consensus: Lancaster Catholic
Who picked Annville-Cleona?
No one.
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It was unanimous.
Lebanon at Columbia
Consensus: Lebanon
Who picked Lebanon?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Columbia?
No one.
Octorara at Donegal
Consensus: Donegal
Who picked Octorara?
No one.
Who picked Donegal?
It was unanimous.
Ephrata at Elco
Consensus: Ephrata
Who picked Ephrata?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Who picked Elco?
Tim Gross
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Consensus: Northern Lebanon
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Who picked Pequea Valley?
Tim Gross
STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):
Dave Byrne (Week 5, 10-2; season, 61-15): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon
Tim Gross (Week 5, 10-2; season, 58-18): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Elco, Pequea Valley
Tyler Huber (Week 5, 10-2; season, 62-14): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon
* Diana Pugliese (Week 5, 9-3; season, 64-12): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon
Jeff Reinhart (Week 5, 10-2; season, 62-14): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon
Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 5, 10-2; season, 62-14): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon
John Walk (Week 5, 9-3; season, 60-16): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon
Burt Wilson (Week 5, 9-3; season, 60, 16): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon
Paula Wolf (Week 5, 10-2; season, 61-15): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon