This week officially marks the start of the back half of the regular Lancaster-Lebanon league football season.

Four undefeated Section 1 teams will go head-to-head in two games: Manheim Township at Wilson and Cedar Crest at Warwick.

As always, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is on board to offer its predictions about that game and all of Friday night's showdowns.

The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday night. Stay tuned.

Manheim Township at Wilson

Consensus: Manheim Township

Who picked Manheim Township?

Dave Byrne, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, John Walk, Burt Wilson

Who picked Wilson?

Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Laura Eckert Thompson, Paula Wolf

Cedar Crest at Warwick

Consensus: Warwick

Who picked Cedar Crest?

No one.

Who picked Warwick?

It was unanimous.

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Consensus: Penn Manor

Who picked McCaskey?

No one.

Who picked Penn Manor?

It was unanimous.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Hempfield

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Hempfield?

No one.

Cocalico at Manheim Central

Consensus: Manheim Central

Who picked Cocalico?

Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, John Walk

Who picked Manheim Central?

Dave Byrne, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley

Consensus: Conestoga Valley

Who picked Garden Spot?

No one.

Who picked Conestoga Valley?

It was unanimous.

Solanco at Elizabethtown

Consensus: Solanco

Who picked Solanco?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Elizabethtown?

No one.

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Annville-Cleona?

No one.

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

It was unanimous.

Lebanon at Columbia

Consensus: Lebanon

Who picked Lebanon?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Columbia?

No one.

Octorara at Donegal

Consensus: Donegal

Who picked Octorara?

No one.

Who picked Donegal?

It was unanimous.

Ephrata at Elco

Consensus: Ephrata

Who picked Ephrata?

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Who picked Elco?

Tim Gross

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Consensus: Northern Lebanon

Who picked Northern Lebanon?

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Who picked Pequea Valley?

Tim Gross

STAFF PICKS (*best record for the season):

Dave Byrne (Week 5, 10-2; season, 61-15): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

Tim Gross (Week 5, 10-2; season, 58-18): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Elco, Pequea Valley

Tyler Huber (Week 5, 10-2; season, 62-14): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

* Diana Pugliese (Week 5, 9-3; season, 64-12): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

Jeff Reinhart (Week 5, 10-2; season, 62-14): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

Laura Eckert Thompson (Week 5, 10-2; season, 62-14): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

John Walk (Week 5, 9-3; season, 60-16): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

Burt Wilson (Week 5, 9-3; season, 60, 16): Manheim Township, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

Paula Wolf (Week 5, 10-2; season, 61-15): Wilson, Warwick, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Conestoga Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Donegal, Ephrata, Northern Lebanon

