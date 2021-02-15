As has happened to many other sports over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are now coming to the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys and girls basketball playoffs. On Monday afternoon, L-L basketball chairman Zac Kraft sent out a news release stating that he is recommending to the L-L League Executive Director Ron Kennedy – who is in agreement – that one-game playoffs be held between co-section champions, if needed, to determine league playoff spots.

Just last week, Kraft announced the league playoff fields would shrink from 10 teams (the top two teams in each section) to five teams (section champions). First-place ties were to be determined by tiebreaker rules. Now, it appears that last part is changing.

Boys

The shift could end up applying to three of the league's five boys sections.

In the Section Two boys race, Warwick topped Lebanon on Saturday, meaning the Cedars and Warriors are co-Section Two champs, because they have identical league records (7-1). As a result, a one-game playoff between Warwick and Lebanon will be held Feb. 23. The location of that game is to be determined, but Kraft is aiming for a neutral site.

In Section One, Hempfield (5-2, 8-2) is percentage points ahead of McCaskey (4-2, 4-6) in Section One and can wrap up the section crown in its league finale at Cedar Crest. That game was slated for Monday, but has been postponed for inclement weather. Were Hempfield to lose to Cedar Crest, McCaskey would need to win its last two league games (at Cedar Crest, at Penn Manor) in order to get the Section One playoff spot.

Manheim Township (5-3, 8-3) and Cedar Crest (2-3, 3-5) still have an outside shot, too, though a lot would have to happen. It's worth noting here that in the event of a three-way, first-place tie, a two-game playoff would be held, if necessary.

Finally, among the Section Three boys, Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1, 6-1) entered this week percentage points ahead of Cocalico (4-1, 10-2) atop the standings. L-S has two league games left, Cocalico three. One of those will be when Cocalico travels to L-S on Thursday, a game that ultimately could decide the section crown. Cocalico won the first matchup with L-S by two points, 45-43, back on Jan. 21.

Lancaster Catholic (Section Four) and Columbia (Section Five) have already wrapped up section crowns. The Crusaders (8-0, 12-2) are set to host the Tide (7-0, 13-1) in a league quarterfinal matchup Feb. 23. That's the same date any one-game playoff matchups between co-section champs would be held.

Girls

On the girls side, two of the section races have already been decided: Hempfield has wrapped up the Section One crown and Lancaster Mennonite holds the Section Five title.

In Section Three, Cocalico (6-1, 12-1) has clinched no worse than a tie, and the only way a playoff would be needed there is if the Eagles fall to Garden Spot this week, which would trigger a tie with Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 7-4).

In Section Four, Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 6-2) is leading Elco, and the Crusaders are set to welcome the Raiders (4-1, 10-5) on Feb. 22, the last night of league play. If both teams win out, and if Elco tops Catholic, they would be tied, meaning a one-game playoff would be triggered.

Meanwhile, it's a bit sticky in Section Two, where there is a tie in the loss column at the start of the week, between Ephrata and Elizabethtown. The Mountaineers (6-1, 7-3) finish section play Tuesday against Conestoga Valley. The Bears (5-1, 7-1) will finish two games against CV on Saturday: The resumption of their suspended game from Jan. 27 at halftime, and then their regularly scheduled game. If Ephrata beats CV, and if Elizabethtown takes both games against the Buckskins, the Mounts and the Bears would need a one-game playoff.

As to the reason for this week’s change, Kraft cited the fall 2020 season, when the L-L reduced the number of team qualifiers in the league playoffs (section champions only). As things played out, the league had ties in both boys soccer and field hockey. The league ultimately suspended tie-breaker protocol and allowed a one-game playoff to determine which team advanced to the league playoffs.