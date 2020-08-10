When the Lancaster-Lebanon League pushed back the start of football heat acclimatization practice until Aug. 31, that meant an overhaul to the scrimmage schedules.

The league released its updated scrimmage slate on Monday, and instead of playing outside of the area, the 24 L-L League teams will go head-to-head on the Sept. 11-12 weekend.

Teams are still finalizing if they’re going to play Sept. 11 or 12; L-L League football chair Tommy Long said teams will need to have practice sessions Sept. 5 and then again on Labor Day — Sept. 7 — to get in five practices before scrimmaging on Sept. 11 or 12.

After the heat acclimatization week, football begins regular practices Sept. 4, with the first games set for the Sept. 17-18-19 weekend — if the fall season is a go.

The first week of games would be Week 4, the final week of nonleague games, followed by the league-mandated crossover game, then the five section games, through the Oct. 30-31 weekend.

Here’s the updated L-L League football scrimmage schedule (dates, times will be updated) ...

Elizabethtown at Annville-Cleona, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

McCaskey at Lebanon

Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg

Columbia at Garden Spot

Northern Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Penn Manor at Elco

Manheim Central at Manheim Township, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

Octorara at Solanco

Lancaster Catholic at Hempfield, Sept. 12

Cocalico at Wilson

Ephrata at Warwick

Pequea Valley at Donegal

* Interestingly, two of the scrimmages are trophy games that won’t be played this season because of the truncated schedule: Lampeter Bowl combatants Conestoga Valley will visit neighboring Lampeter-Strasburg, and George Male Trophy foes Ephrata and Warwick will get together in Lititz. … The only scrimmage that remained the same from the original schedule: Manheim Central at Manheim Township. ... Not really into ranking scrimmages, but that Cocalico at Wilson clash is mighty interesting, no? ... And here's an intriguing matchup: Hempfield, with rookie skipper George Eager, will host Lancaster Catholic, with rookie coach Chris Maiorino.

Here is the original scrimmage schedule, with plenty of news, notes and links ...

