With the high school spring sports season on hold indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, we'll take a look back at some of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's notable pat performances at invitationals.

First up are the Pennsylvania Track Classic and Chambersburg's Tim Cook Memorial Invitational. The 2020 installments for both were scheduled to take place Saturday, March 28.

Pennsylvania Track Classic

2011-2012 — Kyle Long sets discus record in consecutive years

L-L throwing excellence is a tale of two Kyles We're not even past the knit-hats-and-mittens portion of the high school track season, but s…

Hempfield's Kyle Long won back-to-back state discus titles in 2011 and 2012, complemented by a state shot put title in 2011. In the early stages of both seasons, he hit big discus marks at the Pennsylvania Track Classic. On March 26, 2011, Long set a meet record with a throw of 165 feet, 2 inches, breaking the previous record of 183-5 set in 2004 and outdueling Cocalico's Kyle Felpel, who finished second (165-2).

Long's meet record lasted a year. He beat it with a winning throw of 188-4 on March 31, 2012, kicking off a senior season that saw him finish second at the Penn Relays and capture his second straight state title. His Pennsylvania Track Classic Record still stands.

Long's Hempfield teammate, Christine Rickert, finished second in the girls javelin as a senior in 2012. Six years earlier, the Black Knights' Brandon Mobley earned Pennsylvania Track Classic titles in the shot put (50-10.5) and discus (154-2) on March 25, 2006.

2018 — Taraje Whitfield sweeps hurdles

Taraje Whitfield punctuated his standout senior season at Penn Manor with a pair of state medals, finishing second in the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles final and fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles final. He opened his season with a pair of wins at the Pennsylvania Track Classic.

On March 31, 2018, Whitfield, currently a sophomore at Princeton, bolted to a first-place finish in the high hurdles in 14.39 seconds, four hundredths of a second ahead of Chester's James Jackson (14.43), who finished second. Jackson and Whitfield pushed each other in the 300 hurdles later in the afternoon with Whitfield hitting the finish line in 39.37 ahead of Jackson, who settled for second place in 39.64.

Tim Cook Memorial Invitational

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

2008 — Braves break records

More than a decade before it joined the L-L League, Octorara sprinters set a record pace at the third annual Tim Cook Memorial invitational on March 28, 2008. Britnay Barcus won the girls 400-meter dash and set a meet record in 1:02.1, ahead of Mercersburg's Deborah Adjibaba (1:02.5). Then-freshman Iyonna Dixon finished second in the 100 final (12.5) and 200 (27.1) to host Chambersburg's Anyssa Barbour (12.3, 26.8).

In the boys track events, Manny Morris set a meet a pair of meet records, winning the high hurdles (14.7) and the 300 hurdles (40.3). The current 300 hurdles record belongs to Conestoga Valley's Chance Post, who posted a time of 39.01 at the March 22, 2014 installment on his way to a state title.

2012-2019 — Throwers leave their marks

Manheim Central's Proffitt: Armed and driven Call it the Proffitt margin, and a healthy one at that.

The L-L League's throwers dominated the last decade of competition at the Tim Cook Memorial Invitational. Manheim Central's Cole Proffitt authored the league's first record-setting throw March 31, 2012, hitting a boys javelin mark of 184 feet, 11 inches to win the event. Cocalico's Jhet Janis broke the record on March 22, 2014, during his march to a state title as a senior. Janis' winning throw of 199-7 still stands as the invitational's top mark. It was also Janis' second consecutive Tim Cook title after he (182-4) and classmate Spencer Moser (181-0) took the top two spots on March 23, 2013. Their Cocalico teammate, Emily Stauffer, also won the girls shot put (39-1) as a freshman.

Also in 2014, Penn Manor's Ryan Atkinson took home titles in the shot put (42-2.5) and discus (139-2). On March 28, 2015, Manheim Central's Tyler Hoag won the shot put (48-2.5) with Atkinson finishing fourth (42-9) his Penn Manor teammate Levi Diehl in thrd (43-9). Manheim Township's Alex Zimmerman won the girls discus (120-5) and finished sixth in the shot put (29-10).

The L-L League's javelin throwers crowded the Tim Cook Memorial leaderboard on March 35, 2017. Lampeter-Strasburg's Josh Eidemiller claimed the title (178-11) while Cocalico's Brad Heck finished third (158-6) and Elco's Tyler Horst finished fifth (155-1).

After the meet was postponed in 2018 due to weather, Penn Manor's Jalyn Clow claimed the Tim Cook Memorial discus title (108-8) on March 30, 2019. Lampeter-Strasburg's Kristen Herr finished second in the javelin (150-1).

2019 — Penn Manor's Matt Julian soars to record

In addition to Clow's top discus throw, Penn Manor also grabbed the boys pole vault title in 2019, as senior Matt Julian cleared a meet-record height of 15 feet, 1 inch, topping the 15-0 bar set by Pennsboro's Payton Morris the year before. It also set the L-L League's all-time bar, which Julian bumped up to 15-4 to win the District Three Class 3A title. Julian went on to finish eighth at states before graduating to Cedarville University.