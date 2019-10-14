The District Three field hockey brackets are all but set.
With the majority of teams having already completed the regular season and just two days left to report results that can impact the power rankings, 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are ready to claim a spot in the postseason.
Teams have until Wednesday, Oct. 16 for games to count toward the rankings, with the first round of districts scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Northern Lebanon currently boasts the area's highest seed, checking in at No. 3 in Class 1A, followed by Penn Manor at No. 4 in Class 3A. Three L-L schools hold qualifying spots in both Class 3A and 1A, while four Section Two teams are on the verge of the postseason in Class 2A.
Here's a look at where area teams stand as of Monday morning. View the full power rankings here.
Class 3A
Number of qualifiers: 12 (Top 11 teams from the power rankings, plus the District Six champion)
Top team: Lower Dauphin (record: 15-0-2, rating: 0.801453)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Penn Manor (14-3, 0.727166), No. 8 Conestoga Valley (13-4, 0.688763), No. 9 Manheim Township (11-6, 0.672499).
Local teams on the outside: No. 13 Warwick (8-8, 0.588543), No. 18 Hempfield (5-12, 0.470061), No. 19 McCaskey (5-13, 0.382116), No. 22 Cedar Crest (1-17, 0.322704), No. 23 Lebanon (3-11-2, 0.317609).
Since last week: Defending champion Lower Dauphin took over the top spot as Wilson fell to No. 2; CV lost one spot; Warwick fell two spots, moving the Warriors out of the playoff picture; Cedar Crest dropped one spot, while Lebanon moved up a spot.
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 4
Class 2A
Number of qualifiers: 16
Top team: Palmyra (record: 15-3, rating: 0.767992)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 6 Manheim Central (13-4-1, 0.660236), No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4-1, 0.631003), No. 9 Donegal (12-5, 0.623995), No. 16 Cocalico (10-8, 0.525276).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Ephrata (6-12, 0.467529), No. 19 Garden Spot (8-10, 0.466621), No. 21 Elizabethtown (7-11, 0.455713), No. 28 Solanco (4-14, 0.371569).
Since last week: Central, Ephrata and E-town each moved up two spots, L-S dropped one place, while Cocalico lost two spots; Garden Spot fell four places, moving the Spartans out of the playoff picture; Solanco dropped three places.
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 6
Class 1A
Number of qualifiers: 14
Top team: Oley Valley (record: 17-0, rating: 0.735033)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Northern Lebanon (17-0-1 0.733956), No. 9 Elco (11-4-1, 0.561429), No. 12 Annville-Cleona (10-3-3, 0.546351).
Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Lancaster Mennonite (8-8, 0.459120), No. 19 Lancaster Country Day (7-9-1, 0.400132), No. 21 Octorara (6-12, 0.381865), No. 25 Lancaster Catholic (3-14, 0.301617).
Since last week: Oley Valley took over the top spot from Bermudian Springs, which fell to No. 5; Northern Lebanon and Lancaster Catholic each moved up one spot; Elco climbed four places, while Country Day moved up three spots and Octorara gained two spots; A-C dropped three places.
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 5