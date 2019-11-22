Two Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are competing for the District 3 championships Friday night.
Cocalico will host Cedar Cliff in a District 3-5A title tilt, while Lampeter-Strasburg will travel to Berks Catholic in a District 3-4A championship contest. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Read up on some of our past L-L League coverage below:
Key 2-way players in spotlight for Friday's district-title games: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 21
