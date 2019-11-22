LNP-PAB-111519-BMHS-LSHS-23.JPG
Buy Now

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Austin Stoltzfus makes the catch against Bishop McDevitt’s Julian Jordan in a PIAA District 3 Class AAAA semifinal at Bishop McDevitt High School on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

 PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent

Two Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are competing for the District 3 championships Friday night.

Cocalico will host Cedar Cliff in a District 3-5A title tilt, while Lampeter-Strasburg will travel to Berks Catholic in a District 3-4A championship contest. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Read up on some of our past L-L League coverage below:

Key 2-way players in spotlight for Friday's district-title games: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 21
Previewing Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg district title-game matchups in 'The Huddle' [podcast]

