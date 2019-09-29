Below is a look at where Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams stand in the latest District Three power ratings through six weeks of action. Two L-L teams hold down top spots. Those same teams square off this Friday. Overall, a total of 11 teams are in the district playoff window.

Class 6A:

Number of playoff spots: Eight

Top team: Manheim Township (6-0 overall, 0.827588)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Manheim Township (6-0 overall, 0.827588), No. 2 Wilson (5-1, 0.801878), No. 4 Cedar Crest (5-1, 0.746508)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 10 Lebanon (4-2, 0.594964), No. 11 Hempfield (2-4, 0.561448), No. 14 Penn Manor (2-4, 0.531095), No. 17 McCaskey (0-6, 0.353496)

Notes: Manheim Township and Wilson traded spots after the Blue Streaks topped the Bulldogs in West Lawn last Friday, 30-14. Up next, Manheim Township travels to Warwick, the top-rated team in District 3-5A while Wilson travels to Hempfield and Cedar Crest hosts Penn Manor.

Class 5A:

Number of playoff spots: 14

Top team: Warwick (6-0, 0.798744)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Warwick (6-0, 0.798744), No. 5 Manheim Central (4-2, 0.704020), No. 6 Cocalico (4-2, 0.687448), No. 8 Solanco (4-2, 0.643169)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 18 Conestoga Valley (2-4, 0.496265), No. 19 Elizabethtown (2-4, 0.476428)

Notes: Warwick holds down the top spot for another week after last Friday’s win over previously unbeaten Cedar Crest. Up next the Warriors host Manheim Township, the top-rated team in District 3-6A.

Class 4A:

Number of playoff spots: 10

Top team: York Suburban (6-0, 0.730845)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1, 0.690835), No. 8 Donegal (5-1, 0.655241)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 14 Elco (3-3, 0.483491), No. 20 Octorara (2-4, 0.389309)

Notes: York Suburban took over the top spot after Fleetwood’s 35-7 loss to Wyomissing. ...L-S dropped two spots after its loss to Hempfield. ...Donegal moved up one spot, while Elco moved up two spots.

Class 3A:

Number of playoff spots: Six

Top team: Wyomissing (6-0, 0.789741)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (5-1, 0.650949), No. 6 Annville-Cleona (3-3, 0.496484)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 10 Northern Lebanon (1-5, 0.312026)

Notes: Lancaster Catholic holds steady at No. 3, while Annville-Cleona dropped two spots after its 31-24 loss to the Crusaders.

Class 2A:

Number of playoff spots: Four

Top team: Upper Dauphin (6-0, 0.731627)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 6 Columbia (2-4, 0.388342), No. 9 Pequea Valley (0-6, 0.228947)

Class 1A:

Number of playoff spots: Two

Top team: Millersburg (2-4, 0.338281)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: None