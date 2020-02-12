PALMYRA — For quite a while, it looked as if Tuesday’s LancasterLebanon League team bowling championship match was going to need a third and deciding game.
While Cedar Crest won the first game going away, Northern Lebanon went through an amazing stretch to build a big lead in the second at Palmyra Bowling.
However, the Falcons have Kolby Bennett and are never out of it.
Bennett got hot at the right time during the second game, keeping his team in the contest before clinching the title late.
The senior rolled eight straight strikes, the final one on his first ball of the 10th frame which wrapped up a Cedar Crest championship
sweep, 1,105-996 and 1,051-1,010.
Keeping track of the teams’ points, Bennett felt good going into the final frame and finished with a match-high 267.
“I knew if I got that first one in the 10th we were golden,” he said. “If I don’t have those, it’s a blowout and we are bowling a third game. It’s definitely pressure, but it worked in our favor this time and I am very happy.”
The Vikings looked in control during a run that included three different frames in which all five threw strikes. Bryce Lentz (237) and Ambrose Shirk (230) each had stretches of five straight strikes during the blitz as Northern Lebanon took a commanding lead.
But two ninth-frame splits opened the door and Paige Boyd struck
out in the 10th, helping set the stage for Bennett.
“We had to keep our heads in it the entire time,” said Boyd. “When (Bennett) gets started, everyone else gets started.”
Close friends Bennett and Shirk wouldn’t budge until Shirk’s split in the ninth. “I knew it was going to come down to the end. It was whoever missed first,” said Bennett. “We’ve bowled each other ever since we were little. I love seeing him succeed and I know he feels the same way. It makes me heartbroken, but then again, I won, so we won.”
“We always say as a team it’s never over until the last frame,” senior Rebecca Breidegan said. “It’s extra special because Northern Lebanon is one of our rivals, but also two to three people on that team are our best friends.”
Ironically, on a team that includes 2019 District Three champ Darren Zombro and defending PIAA champions Bennett and Boyd, it was two others that led to the opening game success for the Falcons.
Breidegan and Jadelyn Swisher rolled 237 and 221 respectively as all five Cedar Crest bowlers topped 200 both for that first game and average for the match.
“It did (feel good). I am normally the low person on the team and today I pulled it out and yesterday I did pretty good too,” Breidegan said.
“They did amazing,” said Boyd. “They were two of our strongest players to keep their spots the entire year. They definitely earned it and I am very proud of how they earned it and performed this season.”