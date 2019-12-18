This second week of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming season kicked off with six crossover meets on Tuesday. Check out the results below.

Boys

Manheim Township 116, Cocalico 40

Tyler Besnoff was a double winner for visiting Township (3-0), taking the 200 IM (2:04.50) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.95) before anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay.

Zach Sherk picked up both wins for Cocalico (1-1), swimming the 50 freestyle in 22.30 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.81.

Elizabethtown 100, McCaskey 62

E-town's (2-1) team of Riley Runnels, Ben Azzalina, Sam Azzalina and Nathan Yohn opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:50.20). Ben Azzalina then added individual wins in the 50 freestyle (22.39) and the 100 backstroke (55.66).

McCaskey's (0-2) Owen Woodard, Drew Keener, Max Brewster and Christian Fulton teamed to win both the 200 (1:38.79) and 400 (3:39.95) freestyle relays before each claiming an individual event.

Ephrata 121, Warwick 44

Colby Simes and Thomas McGillan helped Ephrata (2-0) pick up the road win with a pair of first-place finishes each. Simes clocked in at 23.42 in the 50 freestyle and 5:18.69 in the 500 freestyle, while McGillan took the 100 (48.53) and 200 (1:48.27) freestyles.

Rob Sabol earned Warwick's (1-2) lone win, swimming the 100 fly in 1:00.47.

Hempfield 118, Conestoga Valley 51

In addition to anchoring in the winning 200 meter medley and 200 meter freestyle relays, Johnathan Sescilla won the 100 meter freestyle for Hempfield (3-0) with a time of 1:01.97. Josh Proch was a double winner for the Black Knights, taking the 200 meter freestyle (2:24.23) and the 100 meter fly (1:09.77).

CV's (0-2) Micah Leaman touched first in the 50 meter freestyle (26.49) and the 500 meter freestyle (4:42.12) at the Hempfield recCenter.

Cedar Crest vs. Manheim Central

Host Cedar Crest (1-2) swept the relays and got a pair of individual wins from Logan Smith in the 200 freestyle (1:51.95) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.12).

Max Gehman was a double winner for Central (0-2), taking the 50 (22.16) and 100 (50.83) freestyles.

Penn Manor 102, Lancaster Catholic 63

Girls

Manheim Township 139, Cocalico 24

Township won all 11 events on the road. Gabby Stramara swam in both the 200 (1:48.04) and 400 (3:57.63) relays and won the 200 freestyle (2:05.14).

Cocalico fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Elizabethtown 124, McCaskey 40

Lexi Fink helped E-town (2-1) claim its second win of the season, clocking in at 1:15.29 in the 100 breaststroke and 1:04.11 in the 100 fly in addition to swimming in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Sierra Kapcsos, who also swam in both relays, won the 100 freestyle (58.83).

Dina Elsayed earned McCaskey's (0-2) lone win, swimming the 200 freestyle in 2:04.42.

Warwick 96, Ephrata 74

Warwick's (3-0) Izzy Miller and Morgan Stuhltrager each swam in two winning relays and took first in an individual event. Miller swam the 100 fly in 1:01.53 and Stuhltrager clocked in at 2:19.08 in the 200 IM.

Maddy Fritz and Kierra Parsons were double winners for visiting Ephrata (2-0). Fritz won the 50 freestyle (26.95) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.61), while Parsons took the 200 (2:03.91) and 500 (5:31.03) freestyles.

Hempfield 107, Conestoga Valley 62

The Hempfield (3-0) team of Caroline Schweigert, Ella Root, Rory Cantwell and Katelyn Wiglesworth won the 200 meter medley relay (2:12.04) at the Hempfield recCenter before Root took the 100 meter breaststroke (1:19.20) and Wiglesworth claimed the 100 meter backstroke (1:12.46).

In addition to swimming the opening legs of the winning 200 meter and 400 meter freestyle relays, Karli Raasch finished first in the 200 meter freestyle (2:19.13) and the 100 meter fly (1:08.19) for CV (0-2). Sarah Marston, who anchored both relays, won the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.57.

Cedar Crest vs. Manheim Central

Maddy Meyer swam in all three winning relays for Cedar Crest (3-0) and added an individual win in the 100 freestyle (1:01.15).

Olivia Faulhaber won Central's (0-2) lone event, clocking in at 27.99 in the 50 freestyle.

Penn Manor 116, Lancaster Catholic 52