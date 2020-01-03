Three Lancaster-Lebanon League swim teams opened the new year in the pool on Thursday. While McCaskey picked up the crossover sweep of Manheim Central, Elizabethtown split at home against Lower Dauphin.
Take a closer look at the results below.
Boys
McCaskey 86, Manheim Central 69
Christian Fulton, Owen Woodard and Drew Keener were all double winners for visiting McCaskey (2-2). Fulton took the 200 IM (2:18.35) and the 100 freestyle (51.49), while Woodard claimed first in the 100 fly (57.56) and the backstroke (1:02.25). Keener swam the 200 freestyle in 2:04.70 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.51.
The team of Ethan Harner, Finn Schmidhuber, Wyatt Kupres and Maxwell Gehman won the opening 200 medley relay (2:02.84) for Central (0-4) before Gehman added a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle (22.71).
Lower Dauphin 86.5, Elizabethtown 83.5
Host E-town (3-2) swept the 50 freestyle, with Ben Azzalina (22.07) leading Sam Azzalina and Adam Mickievicz. The Bears also won the 200 freestyle relay with the Azzalina brothers, Andrew Donahue and Wyatt Rachael clocking in at 1:37.84, but Lower Dauphin took the 400 medley relay to erase a three-point deficit and pick up the win.
Girls
McCaskey 73, Manheim Central 63
Riley Kraft, Corinne DeSyon and Alexa Alhadeff led McCaskey (1-3) to its first win of the season with a pair of individual victories each. Kraft opened the meet in the 200 IM (2:41.77) and later swam the 100 freestyle (1:06.49), while DeSyon took the 500 free (6:13.96) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.36). Alhadeff clocked in at 1:09.53 in the 100 backstroke and 1:10.54 in the 100 fly.
Central (0-4) took the opening 200 medley relay with the team of McKayla Miller, Lily Redcay, Chloe Enck and Olivia Faulhaber touching in 2:15.13. Individually, Faulhaber won the 50 free with a time of 27.55.
Elizabethtown 99, Lower Dauphin 71
E-town swept the 50 freestyle, with Rachel Handshew winning (27.99) and Megan Handshew and Genevieve McDonald tying for second place. Lexi Fink won two events for the host Bears (3-2), swimming the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.90 and the 100 fly in 1:05.97.