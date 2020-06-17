The proposal has been submitted.
Now Lancaster-Lebanon League football fans must wait for the final vote later this summer to officially see what the five-section format will look like when 13 Berks County gridiron teams join the league for the start of the 2022 season.
L-L League football chair Tommy Long on Wednesday submitted his recommendation for section alignments as required for the realignment process that the league follows.
As expected, the proposed section alignments go by school classification sizes and, as expected, there were two changes, Long told LNP | LancasterOnline: Manheim Central asked to play up in Section Two and Wyomissing asked to play up in Section Four, and those requests were granted by Long for his proposal to league officials.
Elizabethtown agreed to drop down to Section Three, while Kutztown agreed to drop down to Section Five.
The L-L League Secondary Association approved the addition of the 13 Berks County programs back on May 6 — as associate, football-only members — capping a two-year process for the formation of a 37-team league.
Long’s recommendations must still clear the voting process: The L-L League Board of Control meets in August, at which time the Secondary Association will vote. And the Berks County schools must also vote to approve the recommendations later this summer.
Once the final alignments are approved, Long will start on the head-to-head section schedules for 2022.
If the proposal passes, the sections would shape up like this for the 2022-23 cycle:
SECTION ONE
Cedar Crest
Hempfield
Manheim Township
McCaskey
Penn Manor
Reading
Wilson
SECTION TWO
Conestoga Valley
Exeter
Governor Mifflin
Lebanon
Manheim Central
Muhlenberg
Warwick
SECTION THREE
Daniel Boone
Elizabethtown
Ephrata
Fleetwood
Garden Spot
Solanco
Twin Valley
SECTION FOUR
Berks Catholic
Cocalico
Conrad Weiser
Donegal
Elco
Lampeter-Strasburg
Octorara
Wyomissing
SECTION FIVE
Annville-Cleona
Columbia
Hamburg
Kutztown
Lancaster Catholic
Northern Lebanon
Pequea Valley
Schuylkill Valley
