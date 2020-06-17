The proposal has been submitted.

Now Lancaster-Lebanon League football fans must wait for the final vote later this summer to officially see what the five-section format will look like when 13 Berks County gridiron teams join the league for the start of the 2022 season.

L-L League football chair Tommy Long on Wednesday submitted his recommendation for section alignments as required for the realignment process that the league follows.

As expected, the proposed section alignments go by school classification sizes and, as expected, there were two changes, Long told LNP | LancasterOnline: Manheim Central asked to play up in Section Two and Wyomissing asked to play up in Section Four, and those requests were granted by Long for his proposal to league officials.

Elizabethtown agreed to drop down to Section Three, while Kutztown agreed to drop down to Section Five.

The L-L League Secondary Association approved the addition of the 13 Berks County programs back on May 6 — as associate, football-only members — capping a two-year process for the formation of a 37-team league.

Long’s recommendations must still clear the voting process: The L-L League Board of Control meets in August, at which time the Secondary Association will vote. And the Berks County schools must also vote to approve the recommendations later this summer.

Once the final alignments are approved, Long will start on the head-to-head section schedules for 2022.

If the proposal passes, the sections would shape up like this for the 2022-23 cycle:

SECTION ONE

Cedar Crest

Hempfield

Manheim Township

McCaskey

Penn Manor

Reading

Wilson

SECTION TWO

Conestoga Valley

Exeter

Governor Mifflin

Lebanon

Manheim Central

Muhlenberg

Warwick

SECTION THREE

Daniel Boone

Elizabethtown

Ephrata

Fleetwood

Garden Spot

Solanco

Twin Valley

SECTION FOUR

Berks Catholic

Cocalico

Conrad Weiser

Donegal

Elco

Lampeter-Strasburg

Octorara

Wyomissing

SECTION FIVE

Annville-Cleona

Columbia

Hamburg

Kutztown

Lancaster Catholic

Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley

Schuylkill Valley

