Ryan Smith should be enjoying his sophomore year at East Stroudsburg. Instead, the basketball star who helped Lampeter-Strasburg win a Lancaster-Lebanon League championship in 2018, is in a Philadelphia hospital battling leukemia.

But Smith's alma mater and the rest of the L-L League community want to show hoops star he is not alone in his fight.

L-S and many other L-L schools' student sections, including Hempfield, the Pioneers' football foe Friday, will wear orange at their games this weekend in support of Smith.

Here's a look at some of the schools who announced on Twitter their supporters will be clad in orange Friday.

Also, from Twitter:

East Stroudsburg shows they are behind their teammate and Smith gets surprise visit in the hospital from Charles Barkley.

L-L League suppport

Smith thanks schools for their support.

To see different communities come together has been nothing short of amazing. A local community, a college community, a basketball community, and a community of faith. Thank you all ❤️ — Ryan Smith (@rsm1th_) September 12, 2019

Rooting for the pioneers this Friday, but thank you to all the other schools who are going to spread leukemia awareness! #communitycares — Ryan Smith (@rsm1th_) September 24, 2019

East Stroudsburg backs their teammate and fellow student.

Incredible turnout at tonight’s prayer circle for @rsm1th_. Thank you to everyone who came out in support of Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers are helping him battle through this difficult time and will continue to give him strength. #RELENTLESS #warrioRStrong5 #RallyForRyan pic.twitter.com/AzohM9DxdS — ESU Men's Basketball (@ESUMBB) September 25, 2019

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tonight, we stood together as a department and prayed for Ryan Smith. #ESUWARRIORS💪🏾🔴⚫️ #PRAYFORRYAN #CANCERSUCKS #8/09 pic.twitter.com/xRBmiDYd2T — ESU Warriors TF & XC (@ESUTFXC) September 25, 2019

Other Colleges reach out.

Hey Warriors! @ESUMBB The guys over here with @LockHavenMBB would love to show their support for @rsm1th_ in his fight against Leukemia. Let us know how we can purchase some for the team. #warrioRStrong5 — Lock Haven University Men’s Basketball (@LockHavenMBB) September 20, 2019

Virtually the entire Nova basketball team has posted Instagram stories sending well wishes to Ryan Smith, an East Stroudsburg basketball player recently diagnosed with leukemia. — Nick C (@vuwildcat07) September 12, 2019

Charles Barkley surprises Smith with a hospital visit.