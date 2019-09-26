Ryan Smith should be enjoying his sophomore year at East Stroudsburg. Instead, the basketball star who helped Lampeter-Strasburg win a Lancaster-Lebanon League championship in 2018, is in a Philadelphia hospital battling leukemia.
But Smith's alma mater and the rest of the L-L League community want to show hoops star he is not alone in his fight.
L-S and many other L-L schools' student sections, including Hempfield, the Pioneers' football foe Friday, will wear orange at their games this weekend in support of Smith.
Here's a look at some of the schools who announced on Twitter their supporters will be clad in orange Friday.
East Stroudsburg shows they are behind their teammate and Smith gets surprise visit in the hospital from Charles Barkley.
We’re in 👊 Orange out on Friday 🔶 https://t.co/3UPM6xMheU— GS Student Section (@GsSection) September 24, 2019
The theme for this weeks game @ Elco will now be 🔶ORANGE🔶 in support of @rsm1th_ an athlete from LS who is currently fighting Leukemia. Come out and support not only the boys but also Ryan!!!— Mountaineer Maniacs (@EphrataHighSS) September 24, 2019
TWO UNDEFEATED TEAMS GOING AT IT THIS WEEK— Falcon Nation (@falcnation2020) September 24, 2019
Game is at Warwick at 7 and we will be joining the rest of the L-L by wearing orange 🧡🧡 to help support Ryan Smith @rsm1th_ in his fight against Leukemia! Everyone come out and support Ryan along with our Falcons! #Relentless pic.twitter.com/Jwrlcxv2XQ
The theme for Friday @home against lebanon is Orange in honor of @rsm1th_ being recently diagnosed with Leukemia 🙌🏽🧡— CHS Student Section🌊 (@chs_tide) September 24, 2019
The @LancLebLeague is an amazing league. So many teams jumping on board Friday! @LancasterSports We compete to the end on the fields, courts, mats, tracks, and pools. We support each other off. https://t.co/YNF0UmAVdu— Matt Johns (@CoachMLJohns) September 24, 2019
🚨FINAL WORD: We would still like to support our Minithon, so we ask that you all wear blue and gold this Friday, while we will paint up in orange to support Ryan Smith. Lets fight cancer together— Comet Nation 2019 (@cometnation2019) September 24, 2019
Count us in!! The theme on Friday’s football game will be Orange Out to support Ryan and his fight against leukemia #fightleukemia 🙏 https://t.co/WkTtQN7vpY— Crusader Crazies (@CrusaderCrazy) September 25, 2019
Hey everyone! We are switching the theme this week from neon to ORANGE in honor of @rsm1th_ who is currently suffering from leukemia. Both us and @section_ls will be wearing ORANGE in support. We expect everyone to come out and show some love! Cya all there this Friday— Hempfield Student Section (@HempStudSec19) September 23, 2019
This Friday’s Homecoming football game will be an Orange Out in support of Ryan Smith. Ryan is a Lampeter-Strasburg graduate who recently was diagnosed with Leukemia. Everyone come out to support the football team and wear your orange to support Ryan Smith🔶 #RelentlesS #CHszn— Uprise2020 (@theuprise2020) September 24, 2019
We are so excited to be supporting two important causes this Friday! Stop by and pick up an orange bracelet (for LS’s @rsm1th_ ) for free during lunches while supplies last! #orangeANDgold https://t.co/QuIlUENuy4 pic.twitter.com/jx920CjFO7— warwick miniTHON (@WHSstudentUNITE) September 25, 2019
This Friday’s football game at Manheim Central is a big one ❗️❗️Come show out wearing ORANGE 🍊🍊 for leukemia awareness and get ready to be loud. 📢📢 It’s time to bounce back and show what Cocalico is all about 😈😈— The BBWC (@TheBBWC) September 25, 2019
Smith thanks schools for their support.
To see different communities come together has been nothing short of amazing. A local community, a college community, a basketball community, and a community of faith. Thank you all ❤️— Ryan Smith (@rsm1th_) September 12, 2019
Rooting for the pioneers this Friday, but thank you to all the other schools who are going to spread leukemia awareness! #communitycares— Ryan Smith (@rsm1th_) September 24, 2019
East Stroudsburg backs their teammate and fellow student.
Incredible turnout at tonight’s prayer circle for @rsm1th_. Thank you to everyone who came out in support of Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers are helping him battle through this difficult time and will continue to give him strength. #RELENTLESS #warrioRStrong5 #RallyForRyan pic.twitter.com/AzohM9DxdS— ESU Men's Basketball (@ESUMBB) September 25, 2019
❤️❤️❤️Please help us pray for Ryan #RyanStrong #RelentlesS #ESUBasketball #Family pic.twitter.com/YzVDR2QhYC— Jaime Wohlbach (@JaimeWohlbach) September 23, 2019
Tonight, we stood together as a department and prayed for Ryan Smith. #ESUWARRIORS💪🏾🔴⚫️ #PRAYFORRYAN #CANCERSUCKS #8/09 pic.twitter.com/xRBmiDYd2T— ESU Warriors TF & XC (@ESUTFXC) September 25, 2019
Other Colleges reach out.
Hey Warriors! @ESUMBB The guys over here with @LockHavenMBB would love to show their support for @rsm1th_ in his fight against Leukemia. Let us know how we can purchase some for the team. #warrioRStrong5— Lock Haven University Men’s Basketball (@LockHavenMBB) September 20, 2019
Virtually the entire Nova basketball team has posted Instagram stories sending well wishes to Ryan Smith, an East Stroudsburg basketball player recently diagnosed with leukemia.— Nick C (@vuwildcat07) September 12, 2019
Charles Barkley surprises Smith with a hospital visit.
When you need a pick-me-up who better to have stop by than Charles? @_CharlesBarkley @rsm1th_ pic.twitter.com/GaqQ7WhzHW— Doug Kraft (@kraftsmanship) September 11, 2019