Ryan Smith 1

Lampeter-Strasburg alum Ryan Smith takes a jump shot during his freshman campaign at  East Stroudsburg University.

 Submitted, Bob Shank/ESU Athletics

Ryan Smith should be enjoying his sophomore year at East Stroudsburg. Instead, the basketball star who helped Lampeter-Strasburg win a Lancaster-Lebanon League championship in 2018, is in a Philadelphia hospital battling leukemia.

But Smith's alma mater and the rest of the L-L League community want to show hoops star he is not alone in his fight.

L-S and many other L-L schools' student sections, including Hempfield, the Pioneers' football foe Friday, will wear orange at their games this weekend in support of Smith.

Here's a look at some of the schools who announced on Twitter their supporters will be clad in orange Friday.

Also, from Twitter:

East Stroudsburg shows they are behind their teammate and Smith gets surprise visit in the hospital from Charles Barkley.

L-L League suppport

Smith thanks schools for their support.

East Stroudsburg backs their teammate and fellow student.

 

Sign up for our newsletter

Other Colleges reach out.

Charles Barkley surprises Smith with a hospital visit.