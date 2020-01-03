They are a fearsome foursome of Lancaster-Lebanon League football talent, and they have been rewarded handsomely for their fine seasons on the gridiron this past fall.

Manheim Township’s Ben Mann, Wilson’s Avanti Lockhart and Lebanon teammates Hari Allen and Alex Rufe have been named to the Pennsylvania Football News Class 6A All-State Team.

More than 250 prep football coaches from across the state nominated and voted for the Pennsylvania Football News All-State teams in all six classifications, and four L-L League Class 6A players made the final list:

Mann, a 6-5, 230-pound senior bound to play for Yale in the Ivy League, was named first-team long snapper after he helped Manheim Township win its third Section 1 title in a row, start the season 11-0 and reach the District 3 semifinals.

Mann also earned a Mini Max Award for his efforts this past season.

Lockhart, a 6-2, 215-pound senior, was named second-team inside linebacker, on the heels of earning a spot on the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team last week. He was the Lions Club Section 1 Player of the Year.

Rufe, a fleet 5-9, 150-pound junior, was named second-team wide receiver, while Allen, a 5-9, 175-pound blitz-machine senior, was tabbed second-team defensive end.

Mann was a jack-of-all-trades performer for Manheim Township; he played tight end and defensive end, and handled the long-snapping chores. He was a first-team Section 1 all-star at both tight end and defensive end for the Blue Streaks.

Lockhart amassed a team-best 63 total tackles, including 42 solo stops, nine sticks for losses, an interception and a fumble recovery for Wilson, which yielded just 995 rushing yards — second-fewest in the L-L League — and 260 yards a game in reaching the District 3 semifinals.

Rufe had a dynamic season catching the football in Lebanon’s Air Raid scheme; he hauled in 74 receptions — most in the L-L League, including the playoffs — for 1,095 yards with nine TD grabs for the Cedars, who beat Reading in the Eastern Conference Class 6A playoff game.

Allen was outstanding blitzing off the edge for Lebanon, piling up 20 sacks to lead the Cedars’ defense, which allowed 278 yards a game — third-best in Section 3, and stout enough to land Lebanon in the postseason for the first time since 2013.

Interviews with Allen, Rufe here ...

Mann, Lockhart, Rufe and Allen were all L-L League all-star selections this past fall.

Complete Pennsylvania Football News Class 6A All-State Team here.

