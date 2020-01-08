More postseason awards keep rolling in for Lancaster-Lebanon League football players, as 51 local standouts have been honored with All-EasternPaFootball all-star nods.
And once again, Cocalico senior dual-threat Noah Palm was rewarded handsomely, picking up his third Class 5A Player of the Year honor for his efforts this past fall. Palm was also tabbed POY by the Pennsylvania Football Writers and by the Pennsylvania Football News.
EasternPaFootball honored players from Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12.
Here are the All-EasternPaFootball selections from the L-L League:
CLASS 6A
FIRST TEAM
Alex Rufe, Lebanon, wide receiver
Josh Emge, Manheim Township, linebacker
Avanti Lockhart, Wilson, defensive specialist
Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township, punter
HONORABLE MENTION
Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township, quarterback
Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon, quarterback
Brady Gibble, Wilson, wide receiver
Nate Keller, Wilson, offensive line
Aiden Power, Hempfield, offensive line
Peyton Suydam, Penn Manor, offensive line
Adam Vanino, Wilson, offensive line
Hari Allen, Lebanon, defensive line
Ben Mann, Manheim Township, defensive line
Eric Wawrzyniak, Cedar Crest, defensive line
Sam Emge, linebacker, Manheim Township
Troy Corson, Wilson, defensive back
CLASS 5A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Noah Palm, Cocalico
FIRST TEAM
Evan Simon, Manheim Central, quarterback
Conor Adams, Warwick, wide receiver
Colby Wagner, Manheim Central, wide receiver
Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, offensive line
Nolan Rucci, Warwick, offensive line
Joey McCracken, Warwick, offensive specialist
Troy Kolk, Manheim Central, defensive line
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick, defensive back
Noah Palm, Cocalico, defensive specialist
Colby Wagner, Manheim Central, punter
HONORABLE MENTION
Colton Miller, Warwick, running back
Nick Yannutz, Solanco, running back
Cole Rice, Elizabethtown, wide receiver
Shawn Fester, Cocalico, defensive line
Jonathan Forbes, Warwick, linebacker
Adnan Traore, Elizabethtown, linebacker
Andre Weidman, Ephrata, linebacker
Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, athlete
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM
Braden Bohannon, Elco, offensive specialist
Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg, linebacker
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg, running back
Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg, offensive line
Connor Ruhl, Donegal, defensive line
Jake Hines, Lampeter-Strasburg, defensive line
Mike Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg, linebacker
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic, tight end
Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona, running back
Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic, offensive line
HONORABLE MENTION
Jeffrey Harley, Lancaster Catholic, running back
Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic, kicker
Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona, kicker
Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic, defensive end
Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic, linebacker
Daniel Tobias, Annville-Cleona, linebacker
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
Ryan Redding, Columbia, tight end
Matt McCleary, Columbia, offensive specialist
Complete EasternPaFootball all-star lists are here.
NOTABLES
* Lockhart, Palm, Gingrich, Simon, Wagner, Rucci, McCracken, Schmitz, Adams, Bohannon, Garver, Wells and Plummer were Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State selections. … Allen, Lockhart, Mann, Rufe, Palm, Gingrich, Zahm, Simon, Wagner, Kolk, McCracken, Schmitz, Rucci, Del Grande, Ruhl, Wells, Plummer, Porche, Miklos, Mueller, Tobias and Atkinson were Pennsylvania Football News All-State selections. … Palm, Porche and Mann earned Mini Max Awards from the Maxwell Football Club. … Rucci earned a USA Today All-USA nod.
* Redding hauled in 66 catches for 1,027 yards with 13 TD grabs for Columbia; his 13 TD receptions were tied for first in the L-L League. … McCleary went up top early and often for the pass-happy Crimson Tide; the strong-armed QB threw for 2,580 yards with a league-best 32 TD strikes.
* Miklos, a University of Delaware recruit, caught 29 passes for 437 yards with four TD snags for Lancaster Catholic. … Porche led all L-L League backs with 1,660 rushing yards, on 270 workmanlike carries with 15 TD runs, as he helped Annville-Cleona win a District 3 playoff game for the first time in school history. … Wells (L-L League Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year) helped Lancaster Catholic crank out 362 yards and 35 points a game. … Harley darted for 1,260 yards on 143 attempts (8.8 yards per pop) with 19 TD runs, and he was a special teams fiend for Lancaster Catholic, which won 10 games and secured its second Section 3 title in a row. … Mueller boomed 10 field goals for Lancaster Catholic, including a 36-yarder. … Plummer drilled nine field goals for Annville-Cleona, including a 51-yard boot and a league-record 54-yarder. … Atkinson helped spearhead Lancaster Catholic’s defense, which allowed just 1,087 rushing yards — third-fewest in the L-L League. … Cruz (L-L League Section 3 Linebacker of the Year) was another tackle machine for Lancaster Catholic, which allowed just 236 yards a game — third-best in the L-L League. … Tobias led all L-L League tacklers with 151 sticks.
* Bohannon (L-L League Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year, Lions Club Player of the Year) passed for 465 yards, rushed for 1,606 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns for Elco, which went to the D3-4A playoffs for the second year in a row. … Garver piled up 97 tackles for L-S, which won the D3-4A championship and advanced to the PIAA semifinals. … Despite missing some time with an injury, McKim barreled for 1,205 yards on 154 totes (7.8 yards per carry) with 16 TD runs for L-S. … Shelley was a key cog in the trenches for L-S, which averaged 355 yards and 35 points a game and had 11 victories. … Ruhl (L-L League Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year, Outstanding Lineman of the Year) had 98 tackles and six sacks for Donegal. … Hines helped L-S’s defense yield just 251 yards a game — fourth-best in the L-L League. … Del Grande registered 140 tackles and three sacks for L-S.
* Palm (L-L League Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year, Lions Club Player of the Year) became the 10th player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to pass and rush for 1,000-plus-yards in a single season, and he had a 100-tackle campaign from his safety spot and accounted for 47 touchdowns while helping Cocalico win the D3-5A title and advance to the state semifinals. He’s a University of New Hampshire recruit. … Simon, a Rutgers recruit, passed for 2,625 yards and 25 scores, and he finished his prep career with 8,078 passing yards — No. 2 in L-L League history. … Adams hauled in 66 passes for 1,042 yards with eight TD grabs for Warwick, a D3-5A semifinalist. … Wagner (L-L League Section 2 Wide Receiver of the Year) caught 72 passes for a single-season school-record 1,409 yards with 12 TD grabs; Wagner also averaged 40.4 yards per punt, with nine boots downed inside the 20 for the Barons. He’s a double award-winner in Class 5A. … Gingrich (L-L League Offensive Lineman of the Year, Outstanding Lineman of the Year) helped Cocalico rush for 4,325 yards and average 384 yards and 40 points a game. … Rucci is a major blue-chipper, with more than 20 scholarship offers in his back pocket; he helped Warwick crank out 386 yards and 36 points a game. … McCracken passed for 2,912 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Warriors, who won 10 games and had their deepest postseason sojourn in program history. … Kolk anchored Manheim Central’s D-line with 80 tackles and 3.5 sacks, as the Barons captured their fifth L-L League Section 2 championship in a row. … Schmitz had 10 hits for losses and picked off four passes from his safety spot for Warwick. … Miller sparked Warwick’s ground attack, bolting for 1,314 yards on 257 carries with 30 TD runs. … Yannutz was the feature fullback in Solanco’s Flexbone scheme, bulldozing his way to 1,619 yards and 14 TD runs on 244 carries for his second career 1,000-yard season for the Golden Mules. … Rice had 46 catches for 825 yards (18 yards per snag) with six TD grabs for E-town; he was also the Bears’ leading rusher. … Fester excelled off the edge for Cocalico with 57 tackles, 12 stops for losses and 8.5 sacks for the district-champ Eagles. … Forbes had a 100-tackle season to spearhead Warwick’s defense. … Traore was a monster in the middle of E-town’s defense with 113 tackles, seven for losses and three sacks. … Weidman had a breakout freshman season for Ephrata with 80 tackles (15 for losses, 4.5 sacks). … Zahm was Cocalico’s jack-of-all-trades back; he piled up 1,865 all-purpose yards and scored 17 touchdowns, including a punt return and a pair of kickoff returns for the Eagles.
* Rufe caught an L-L League-leading 74 passes for 1,095 yards with nine TD grabs. … Josh Emge (L-L League Section 1 Linebacker of the Year) had 56 stops, including seven tackles for losses for Manheim Township, which owned the No. 1-ranked defense in the L-L League, allowing just 151 yards and 9 points a game. … Lockhart (L-L League Section 1 Lions Club Player of the Year) had 63 tackles and nine hits for losses for Wilson, which had the second-stingiest rush defense in the L-L League. … Stokes averaged a cool 38.9 yards per punt with six boots downed inside the 20 for Manheim Township. … Kirk, a Colgate recruit, passed for 2,476 yards with 24 TD strikes for Manheim Township, which won its third Section 1 title in a row, started the season 11-0, and advanced to the D3-6A semifinals. … Using Rufe as his top target, Rodriguez passed for 2,155 yards with 18 TD throws for Lebanon, which averaged a tick under 300 yards a game and earned a victory over Reading in the Eastern Football Conference Class 6A playoff clash. … Gibble averaged a whopping 28 yards a catch for Wilson, with 17 grabs for 484 yards with eight TD receptions, as the Bulldogs went to the D3-6A semifinals. … Keller and Vanino were key cogs in the trenches for Wilson, helping the Bulldogs average 402 yards and 37 points a game. … Power was a vet presence along Hempfield’s O-line, helping the Black Knights average 270 yards and 20 points a game. … Suydam helped Penn Manor’s resurgence along the line of scrimmage, as the Comets improved in the win column. … Allen was a force from his D-end spot for Lebanon, piling up 20 sacks as the Cedars’ defense was third-best in Section 3. … Mann was a force from his D-end spot for Manheim Township with 49 tackles, 11 sticks for losses and 6.5 sacks. … Wawrzyniak (L-L League Section 1 Defensive Lineman of the Year) keyed Cedar Crest’s defense, as the Falcons finished in the lead pack in Section 1 and went to the D3-6A playoffs. … Sam Emge was a firecracker at linebacker for Manheim Township, piling up 48 tackles with eight stops for losses and a pair of sacks as the Blue Streaks allowed just 756 rushing yards, least in the L-L League. … Corson shined in the secondary for Wilson with 39 tackles, a pick and seven pass breakups.
