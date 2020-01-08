More postseason awards keep rolling in for Lancaster-Lebanon League football players, as 51 local standouts have been honored with All-EasternPaFootball all-star nods.

And once again, Cocalico senior dual-threat Noah Palm was rewarded handsomely, picking up his third Class 5A Player of the Year honor for his efforts this past fall. Palm was also tabbed POY by the Pennsylvania Football Writers and by the Pennsylvania Football News.

EasternPaFootball honored players from Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12.

Here are the All-EasternPaFootball selections from the L-L League:

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM

Alex Rufe, Lebanon, wide receiver

Josh Emge, Manheim Township, linebacker

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson, defensive specialist

Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township, punter

HONORABLE MENTION

Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township, quarterback

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon, quarterback

Brady Gibble, Wilson, wide receiver

Nate Keller, Wilson, offensive line

Aiden Power, Hempfield, offensive line

Peyton Suydam, Penn Manor, offensive line

Adam Vanino, Wilson, offensive line

Hari Allen, Lebanon, defensive line

Ben Mann, Manheim Township, defensive line

Eric Wawrzyniak, Cedar Crest, defensive line

Sam Emge, linebacker, Manheim Township

Troy Corson, Wilson, defensive back

CLASS 5A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Noah Palm, Cocalico

FIRST TEAM

Evan Simon, Manheim Central, quarterback

Conor Adams, Warwick, wide receiver

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central, wide receiver

Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, offensive line

Nolan Rucci, Warwick, offensive line

Joey McCracken, Warwick, offensive specialist

Troy Kolk, Manheim Central, defensive line

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick, defensive back

Noah Palm, Cocalico, defensive specialist

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central, punter

HONORABLE MENTION

Colton Miller, Warwick, running back

Nick Yannutz, Solanco, running back

Cole Rice, Elizabethtown, wide receiver

Shawn Fester, Cocalico, defensive line

Jonathan Forbes, Warwick, linebacker

Adnan Traore, Elizabethtown, linebacker

Andre Weidman, Ephrata, linebacker

Ronald Zahm, Cocalico, athlete

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

Braden Bohannon, Elco, offensive specialist

Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg, linebacker

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg, running back

Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg, offensive line

Connor Ruhl, Donegal, defensive line

Jake Hines, Lampeter-Strasburg, defensive line

Mike Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg, linebacker

CLASS 3A

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

FIRST TEAM

Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic, tight end

Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona, running back

Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic, offensive line

HONORABLE MENTION

Jeffrey Harley, Lancaster Catholic, running back

Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic, kicker

Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona, kicker

Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic, defensive end

Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic, linebacker

Daniel Tobias, Annville-Cleona, linebacker

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Redding, Columbia, tight end

Matt McCleary, Columbia, offensive specialist

Complete EasternPaFootball all-star lists are here.

NOTABLES

* Lockhart, Palm, Gingrich, Simon, Wagner, Rucci, McCracken, Schmitz, Adams, Bohannon, Garver, Wells and Plummer were Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State selections. … Allen, Lockhart, Mann, Rufe, Palm, Gingrich, Zahm, Simon, Wagner, Kolk, McCracken, Schmitz, Rucci, Del Grande, Ruhl, Wells, Plummer, Porche, Miklos, Mueller, Tobias and Atkinson were Pennsylvania Football News All-State selections. … Palm, Porche and Mann earned Mini Max Awards from the Maxwell Football Club. … Rucci earned a USA Today All-USA nod.

* Redding hauled in 66 catches for 1,027 yards with 13 TD grabs for Columbia; his 13 TD receptions were tied for first in the L-L League. … McCleary went up top early and often for the pass-happy Crimson Tide; the strong-armed QB threw for 2,580 yards with a league-best 32 TD strikes.

* Miklos, a University of Delaware recruit, caught 29 passes for 437 yards with four TD snags for Lancaster Catholic. … Porche led all L-L League backs with 1,660 rushing yards, on 270 workmanlike carries with 15 TD runs, as he helped Annville-Cleona win a District 3 playoff game for the first time in school history. … Wells (L-L League Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year) helped Lancaster Catholic crank out 362 yards and 35 points a game. … Harley darted for 1,260 yards on 143 attempts (8.8 yards per pop) with 19 TD runs, and he was a special teams fiend for Lancaster Catholic, which won 10 games and secured its second Section 3 title in a row. … Mueller boomed 10 field goals for Lancaster Catholic, including a 36-yarder. … Plummer drilled nine field goals for Annville-Cleona, including a 51-yard boot and a league-record 54-yarder. … Atkinson helped spearhead Lancaster Catholic’s defense, which allowed just 1,087 rushing yards — third-fewest in the L-L League. … Cruz (L-L League Section 3 Linebacker of the Year) was another tackle machine for Lancaster Catholic, which allowed just 236 yards a game — third-best in the L-L League. … Tobias led all L-L League tacklers with 151 sticks.

* Bohannon (L-L League Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year, Lions Club Player of the Year) passed for 465 yards, rushed for 1,606 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns for Elco, which went to the D3-4A playoffs for the second year in a row. … Garver piled up 97 tackles for L-S, which won the D3-4A championship and advanced to the PIAA semifinals. … Despite missing some time with an injury, McKim barreled for 1,205 yards on 154 totes (7.8 yards per carry) with 16 TD runs for L-S. … Shelley was a key cog in the trenches for L-S, which averaged 355 yards and 35 points a game and had 11 victories. … Ruhl (L-L League Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year, Outstanding Lineman of the Year) had 98 tackles and six sacks for Donegal. … Hines helped L-S’s defense yield just 251 yards a game — fourth-best in the L-L League. … Del Grande registered 140 tackles and three sacks for L-S.

* Palm (L-L League Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year, Lions Club Player of the Year) became the 10th player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to pass and rush for 1,000-plus-yards in a single season, and he had a 100-tackle campaign from his safety spot and accounted for 47 touchdowns while helping Cocalico win the D3-5A title and advance to the state semifinals. He’s a University of New Hampshire recruit. … Simon, a Rutgers recruit, passed for 2,625 yards and 25 scores, and he finished his prep career with 8,078 passing yards — No. 2 in L-L League history. … Adams hauled in 66 passes for 1,042 yards with eight TD grabs for Warwick, a D3-5A semifinalist. … Wagner (L-L League Section 2 Wide Receiver of the Year) caught 72 passes for a single-season school-record 1,409 yards with 12 TD grabs; Wagner also averaged 40.4 yards per punt, with nine boots downed inside the 20 for the Barons. He’s a double award-winner in Class 5A. … Gingrich (L-L League Offensive Lineman of the Year, Outstanding Lineman of the Year) helped Cocalico rush for 4,325 yards and average 384 yards and 40 points a game. … Rucci is a major blue-chipper, with more than 20 scholarship offers in his back pocket; he helped Warwick crank out 386 yards and 36 points a game. … McCracken passed for 2,912 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Warriors, who won 10 games and had their deepest postseason sojourn in program history. … Kolk anchored Manheim Central’s D-line with 80 tackles and 3.5 sacks, as the Barons captured their fifth L-L League Section 2 championship in a row. … Schmitz had 10 hits for losses and picked off four passes from his safety spot for Warwick. … Miller sparked Warwick’s ground attack, bolting for 1,314 yards on 257 carries with 30 TD runs. … Yannutz was the feature fullback in Solanco’s Flexbone scheme, bulldozing his way to 1,619 yards and 14 TD runs on 244 carries for his second career 1,000-yard season for the Golden Mules. … Rice had 46 catches for 825 yards (18 yards per snag) with six TD grabs for E-town; he was also the Bears’ leading rusher. … Fester excelled off the edge for Cocalico with 57 tackles, 12 stops for losses and 8.5 sacks for the district-champ Eagles. … Forbes had a 100-tackle season to spearhead Warwick’s defense. … Traore was a monster in the middle of E-town’s defense with 113 tackles, seven for losses and three sacks. … Weidman had a breakout freshman season for Ephrata with 80 tackles (15 for losses, 4.5 sacks). … Zahm was Cocalico’s jack-of-all-trades back; he piled up 1,865 all-purpose yards and scored 17 touchdowns, including a punt return and a pair of kickoff returns for the Eagles.

* Rufe caught an L-L League-leading 74 passes for 1,095 yards with nine TD grabs. … Josh Emge (L-L League Section 1 Linebacker of the Year) had 56 stops, including seven tackles for losses for Manheim Township, which owned the No. 1-ranked defense in the L-L League, allowing just 151 yards and 9 points a game. … Lockhart (L-L League Section 1 Lions Club Player of the Year) had 63 tackles and nine hits for losses for Wilson, which had the second-stingiest rush defense in the L-L League. … Stokes averaged a cool 38.9 yards per punt with six boots downed inside the 20 for Manheim Township. … Kirk, a Colgate recruit, passed for 2,476 yards with 24 TD strikes for Manheim Township, which won its third Section 1 title in a row, started the season 11-0, and advanced to the D3-6A semifinals. … Using Rufe as his top target, Rodriguez passed for 2,155 yards with 18 TD throws for Lebanon, which averaged a tick under 300 yards a game and earned a victory over Reading in the Eastern Football Conference Class 6A playoff clash. … Gibble averaged a whopping 28 yards a catch for Wilson, with 17 grabs for 484 yards with eight TD receptions, as the Bulldogs went to the D3-6A semifinals. … Keller and Vanino were key cogs in the trenches for Wilson, helping the Bulldogs average 402 yards and 37 points a game. … Power was a vet presence along Hempfield’s O-line, helping the Black Knights average 270 yards and 20 points a game. … Suydam helped Penn Manor’s resurgence along the line of scrimmage, as the Comets improved in the win column. … Allen was a force from his D-end spot for Lebanon, piling up 20 sacks as the Cedars’ defense was third-best in Section 3. … Mann was a force from his D-end spot for Manheim Township with 49 tackles, 11 sticks for losses and 6.5 sacks. … Wawrzyniak (L-L League Section 1 Defensive Lineman of the Year) keyed Cedar Crest’s defense, as the Falcons finished in the lead pack in Section 1 and went to the D3-6A playoffs. … Sam Emge was a firecracker at linebacker for Manheim Township, piling up 48 tackles with eight stops for losses and a pair of sacks as the Blue Streaks allowed just 756 rushing yards, least in the L-L League. … Corson shined in the secondary for Wilson with 39 tackles, a pick and seven pass breakups.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage