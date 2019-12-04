Four Lancaster-Lebanon League seniors have earned Mini Max Awards from the Maxwell Football Club.

Annville-Cleona RB-LB Trevor Porche, Cocalico QB-DB Noah Palm, Ephrata QB Caden Keefer and Manheim Township TE-DE Ben Mann have been honored.

Mini Max Award winners hail from schools in Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12, and players had to be nominated by their coach, and were evaluated by on-field performance, academics and community service.

Palm, who helped Cocalico reach the Class 5A state semifinals, is committed to the University of New Hampshire. Mann, who helped Township win three section titles in a row, is committed to Yale University.

Mini Max Award winners will be honored on Jan. 9 at a banquet in Drexel Hill. The Maxwell Football Club will then select a Pennsylvania Player of the Year from the pool of Mini Max Award winners, and that player will also be announced on Jan. 9.

The PA Player of the Year and the New Jersey Player of the Year will be final candidates for the club’s prestigious Jim Henry Award, which will be announced on March 6 at the Maxwell Club National Awards ceremony in Atlantic City.

In recent years, L-L League standouts Mark Pyles (Lebanon), Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central) and Luke Emge (Manheim Township) garnered Maxwell PA Player of the Year honors.

Porche had a monster season running the ball for A-C, piling up 1,660 yards on 270 workmanlike carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry with 15 touchdown runs. He added 20 tackles on defense, as the Dutchmen won a District Three playoff game for the first time in program history.

Palm had an amazing dual-threat season for Cocalico, which won the District Three Class 5A championship. Palm passed for 1,014 yards, rushed for 1,627 yards, and he accounted for 47 total touchdowns. From his safety spot, Palm had 109 tackles and six interceptions.

Keefer had another standout dual-threat season behind center for Ephrata; he passed for 1,578 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 568 yards and eight scores, as the Mountaineers had a winning record for the first time since 2004.

Mann was a pass-catching and tackle-making standout for Township; he caught nine passes for 112 yards with a TD grab, and on defense he amassed 49 tackles — 11 for losses — with 6.5 sacks for the Blue Streaks, who won the outright Section One title, and opened the season 11-0 before falling in the district semifinals.

