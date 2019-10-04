Solanco tab 2019
Solanco’s Nick Yannutz runs the ball against Elizabethtown during an L-L Section Two football game on Sept. 28, 2018. Yannutz ran for 839 yards and three touchdowns last season.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Following a tight Week 6 win over Elizabethtown, Solanco traveled to McCaskey to face the Red Tornado in a nonleague crossover game on Friday night.

In Lancaster, the Golden Mules (5-2) captured their fourth straight road victory, defeating McCaskey 40-13.

Led by senior fullback Nick Yannutz, senior quarterback Grady Unger and junior running back Ronnie Fulton, Solanco steamrolled the Tornado with its run-heavy triple-option offense.

X’s and O’s: Through six games, McCaskey (0-7) had yielded a total of 1,481 rushing yards (second-most in the L-L).

The Tornado didn’t fare much better in Week 7, as Solanco (the L-L’s top-ranked rushing attack) racked up 304 yards on the ground.

Key statistics: Solanco coasted into halftime with a 26-6 lead, scoring four touchdowns in two quarters of play — a 12-yard run from Fulton, a 2-yard run from Unger, a 14-yard run from Yannutz and a 98-yard kickoff return from junior Mason St. Clair.

McCaskey, unable to establish any sort of momentum, was held to 111 total yards, and the Tornado suffered its 12th loss in a row.

Sophomore quarterback Matthew Remash (8 of 17 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown), junior wideout Da-Vion Scarborough (two receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown) and junior halfback Cameron Hiller (18 carries for 45 yards) were McCaskey’s top offensive performers.

Stars of the game: Yannutz entered this matchup as the league’s leading rusher, just 98 yards away from his second career 1,000-yard season. He took 19 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Unger completed 1 of 3 for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Fulton took seven carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Up next: Both teams must travel for a section matchup in Week 8. Solanco will face Lampeter-Strasburg in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 play, while McCaskey takes on Hempfield in a Section 1 game.