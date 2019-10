It's the last week of the regular season of the Lancaster-Lebanon football league.

All 24 teams are playing this Friday over the course of 12 games.

We want to know which game you're looking forward to the most.

Vote in the poll below, and be sure to check back on LancasterOnline for all the latest L-L League news.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles