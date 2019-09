We are already onto the third week of the high school football season.

All 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action later this week, with 16 games being played Friday and two games being played Saturday.

We want to know which game you're looking forward to the most.

Here's a recap of how last week's games went.

Vote in the poll below, and be sure to check back on LancasterOnline for all the latest L-L League news.

Related articles