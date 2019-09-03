The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has announced its top performers from the Week 2 games.

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Joey McCracken, QB, Warwick — The Warriors’ signal-caller completed 13 of 16 passes for 274 yards with four touchdown strikes in Warwick’s 56-13 victory over Garden Spot. Through two games, McCracken leads the L-L League in passing yards (610) and TD throws (8) for the undefeated Warriors.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nate Keller, OT-DE, Wilson — In the Bulldogs’ 61-14 victory over backyard rival Governor Mifflin, Keller earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense he chipped in with five tackles as Wilson improved to 2-0.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cole Rice, WR-DB, Elizabethtown — A terrific multi-purpose effort for Rice, who came up big in all three phases of the game in the Bears’ 47-32 win over Dover. On offense, he caught five passes for 224 yards with three TD catches, including 72- and 78-yard scoring grabs. On defense, he piled up nine tackles, one for a loss, from his safety spot. And on special teams, Rice returned a pair of kickoffs for 63 yards as E-town remained unbeaten.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jett Kelly, OG-DE, Elizabethtown — Kelly was a key cog in the Bears’ win over Dover, earning a high blocking grade on offense as E-town churned out 382 yards. And on defense, Kelly was in on 15 tackles, with six stops for losses, a forced fumble, and he registered five big sacks as the Bears improved to 2-0.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jake Shoemaker, WR-DB, Donegal — A big dual-threat night for Shoemaker, who hauled in six catches for 117 yards with four TD receptions on offense. And on defense he was in on four tackles, with a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the Indians’ 56-7 triumph over Pequea Valley.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Owen Kling, OL-DL, Donegal — In the Indians’ win over Pequea Valley, Kling earned a 96 percent blocking grade on offense, with a pair of pancake blocks while helping Donegal gouge out 360 yards. And on defense, Kling made nine tackles, including five solo hits with four stops for losses, and he registered 1 1/2 sacks as Donegal evened its record at 1-1.

