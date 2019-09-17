The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has named its top performers from last Friday’s Week 4 games. Here are the honorees:

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Colton Miller, RB, Warwick — The Warriors’ rugged back carried 15 times for 100 yards on the dot, and he scored a pair of touchdowns in Warwick’s 55-7 victory over Hempfield. Miller’s TD runs covered 6 and 18 yards, respectively, as the Warriors improved to 4-0.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nolan Rucci, OT-DE, Warwick — In the Warriors’ victory over Hempfield, Rucci earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping Warwick gouge out 444 total yards. And on defense, the blue-chip recruit piled up six tackles, as the Warriors held the Black Knights to 198 yards and remained undefeated.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Ronald Zahm, RB-DB, Cocalico — A big night on both sides of the ball for Zahm in the Eagles’ 49-12 win over Elizabethtown. On offense, he had a pair of catches for 59 yards, and he carried three times for 76 yards, including a 69-yard TD sprint. Zahm also chipped in with four tackles and he broke up a pass from his safety spot on defense, as Cocalico improved to 4-0.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jake Hines, DT, Lampeter-Strasburg — In the Pioneers’ 49-14 Lampeter Bowl victory over backyard rival Conestoga Valley, Hines was a stalwart in the trenches with five tackles, plus a pair of sacks, two QB hurries and a forced fumble as L-S improved to 4-0.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Trent Weaver, QB, Donegal — The Indians’ signal-caller was efficient behind center, helping Donegal pick up a 35-24 victory over Lebanon. Weaver clicked on 8 of 9 passes for 159 yards, including a 30-yard TD toss to Jake Shoemaker and an 18-yard TD flip to Garrett Blake, as the Indians won their third game in a row and remained in a first-place tie with Lancaster Catholic.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Caden Horning, TE, Annville-Cleona — Horning earned a high blocking grade on offense, and he also earned a 100 percent grade on his long-snapping duties, helping the Little Dutchmen pick up a 49-20 win over Northern Lebanon. Horning also hauled in a pair of catches for 78 yards, including a 20-yard TD grab.

