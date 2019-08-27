The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has weighed in with their picks for the Players of Week 1. Here are the honorees ...

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Caleb Schmitz, WR-DB, Warwick — The Warriors’ dual-threat came up big on both sides of the ball in Warwick’s 61-0 win over Ephrata. Schmitz had five catches for 118 yards with a pair of TD grabs on offense, and on defense he was in on seven tackles, and he had a pick-6 interception return for a TD from his safety spot as the Warriors’ got off to a fast start.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nick Baker, OL-DL, Penn Manor — In the Comets’ hard-fought 19-13 victory at Conestoga Valley, Baker earned an 88 percent blocking grade on offense, and he chipped in with four total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery on defense as Penn Manor won its season-opener for the first time since 2014. Baker, a converted running back, was making his first career start on the offensive line.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Noah Palm, QB-DB, Cocalico — What a season-opener for the University of New Hampshire recruit, who came up big on both sides of the ball in the Eagles’ 42-15 victory at Conrad Weiser. On offense, Palm completed 5-of-6 passes for 86 yards, and he bolted for 123 yards on just seven keepers, with four TD runs. On defense, he was in on six tackles, with one stop for a loss, plus a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, and Palm returned an interception for his fifth TD in the game.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Adnan Traore, OL-LB, Elizabethtown — The Bears’ vet two-way threat earned a high blocking grade on offense, and he was a hit-machine on defense with 14 tackles and a sack in E-town’s 17-7 win over Donegal.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mac Plummer, K, Annville-Cleona — Plummer booted a 51-yard field goal, and he added a pair of touchbacks on kickoffs in the Little Dutchmen’s 48-16 setback at Milton Hershey. The 51-yard field goal is believed to be an L-L League record.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Hari Allen, DT, Lebanon — The Cedars dropped a 28-6 decision against rival Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl clash, but Allen was a defensive stalwart with 10 total tackles, including eight solo sticks, plus three stops for losses and a forced fumble for the Cedars.

