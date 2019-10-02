The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has announced its top performers from last Friday’s Week 6 games:

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Harrison Kirk, QB, Manheim Township — The Blue Streaks’ gunslinger signal-caller completed 14-of-29 passes for 387 yards with four touchdown tosses in Township’s 30-14 win at Wilson, as the Streaks improved to 6-0 overall.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ben Mann, TE-DE, Manheim Township — In the Streaks’ victory over Wilson, Mann had one catch for 10 yards on offense, and on defense he was in on 12 tackles and he recovered a fumble as Township handed the Bulldogs their first home Section One setback since 2007.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Evan Simon, QB-DB, Manheim Central — The Rutgers recruit had a big dual-threat game in the Barons’ 46-43 victory over rival Cocalico. Simon completed 10 of 17 passes for 280 yards with three TD strikes, and he also rushed for 118 yards and two scores on 26 keepers. And on defense, from his safety spot, Simon registered 11 tackles, including six solo sticks, as Central won its second game in a row.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Troy Kolk, C-DT, Manheim Central — Kolk had a high blocking grade on offense, and he chipped in with seven tackles and a sack on defense in the Barons’ victory over Cocalico, as Central remained in a first-place tie with Lampeter-Strasburg in the section chase.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Alex Rufe, WR-DB, Lebanon — Rufe came up big on both sides of the ball in the Cedars’ 42-36 overtime win over Columbia. On offense, Rufe caught 12 passes for 202 yards with a pair of TD grabs, including the game-winning TD catch in OT. He also chipped in with a 2-point conversion run and a 2-point conversion catch. On defense, Rufe registered five solo tackles, he broke up a pair of passes, and he intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a pick-6 TD.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Connor Ruhl, OT-DT, Donegal — Ruhl earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense he piled up nine tackles, including six solo stops, plus a pair of sacks and another tackle for a loss. He also broke up a pass, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble as the Indians won their fifth game in a row and remained alone in first place in the section race.

