The L-L League Quarterback Club has named its top performers from the Week 7 games. These are the club's final players of the week for the 2020 season. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Kaleb Brown, QB-DB, Wilson — A fantastic dual-threat effort for the Bulldogs’ signal-caller, who shined in Wilson’s 40-21 victory over Manheim Central. Brown hit on 9 of 13 passes for 155 yards with a TD toss, and he rushed for 243 yards on 21 keepers, including an 80-yard TD sprint, as the Bulldogs won their sixth game in a row. Brown chipped in with three tackles on defense for Wilson, which wrapped up its season 6-1 overall.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Carter Rusnak, OL, Manheim Township — The Blue Streaks’ interior-line stalwart registered nine pancake blocks in Township’s 41-14 victory over Cocalico. Rusnak earned a high blocking grade, helping the Streaks pile up 499 yards of total offense in their fifth win in a row.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Riley Drager, RB-DB, Elizabethtown — The Bears snapped a 5-game slide with a 43-14 victory over Cedar Crest, and Drager was right in the middle of all of the action. On offense, he bolted for 164 yards on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns — covering 11 and 52 yards, respectively — and he pulled in a 25-yard reception out of the backfield. And on defense, Drager registered a sack as E-town held the Falcons to 67 rushing yards.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jett Kelly, OG-DE, Elizabethtown — The Bears’ wily vet line-of-scrimmage stud came up big on both sides of the ball in E-town’s big win over Cedar Crest. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade and amassed three pancake blocks, helping the Bears crank out 445 total yards and 24 first downs against the Falcons. And on defense, Kelly was in on five tackles, with a pair of stops for losses, plus a sack, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup as E-town held Cedar Crest to 157 total yards.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Miracle Wratto, QB, Ephrata — In the Mountaineers’ 33-7 triumph over Donegal, Wratto clicked on 8 of 13 passes for 154 yards with a pair of TD strikes, and he rushed for 58 yards — including a game-icing 28-yard TD burst — on 13 keepers for Ephrata. Wratto also booted three PAT kicks in the win.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Weston Nolt, OL-DL, Ephrata — The Mounts KO’d Donegal, and Nolt had a big night in the trenches. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade, helping Ephrata churn out 197 rushing yards and 351 total yards. On defense, Nolt was in on six hits, with three tackles for losses, a trio of sacks, one QB hurry, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Mounts.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Nate Fisher, QB, Pequea Valley — The Braves suffered a gut-punch 29-28 OT loss against Annville-Cleona, but Fisher dazzled behind center for PV. He rushed for 79 yards on 18 keepers with three TD runs — covering 19, 11 and 23 yards, respectively — and he connected on 7 of 14 passes for 63 yards with a TD pass for the Braves.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Logan Wagner, OT-LB, Annville-Cleona — In the Dutchmen’s thrilling OT victory over Pequea Valley, Wagner earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping A-C rush for 215 yards. And on defense, Wagner piled up 11 tackles, including six solo sticks for the Dutchmen.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage